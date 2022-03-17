Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Britain to deploy missile defence system in Poland      

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

WARSAW, Mar 17: Britain will deploy its latest medium-range missile defence system in Poland, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced Thursday in Warsaw.
Poland, which borders Ukraine, risks becoming a future target of Russian attacks after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The Sky Sabre system will help Poland defend its airspace from Russian weapons.
"As a NATO ally and a very old ally, Britain stands by Poland as Poland carries much of the burden of the consequences of this war," Wallace said after a meeting with  Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.
"We stand alongside Poland and protecting their air base from any further aggression by Russia", Wallace added.
Under the new agreement, Britain will help Poland develop the same missile defence system.
Britain has not revealed when the system will be deployed or for how long.
Sky Sabre has "the ability to hit a tennis ball at the speed of sound", Wallace said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
An adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off: Princess Aiko
Revellers play with coloured powders as they celebrate Holi
China 'stick with' zero-Covid strategy: Xi
Britain to deploy missile defence system in Poland      
Sushi maker Akio Hanzawa walks in front of his damaged restaurant
Ukraine denounces new 'Wall' in Europe as theatre hit
Iran nuclear deal 'close', Tehran frees captives as obstacles narrow
Game not over yet, winning presidential polls won't be easy for BJP: Mamata


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft