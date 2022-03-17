No fireworks on Shab-e-Barat: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on carrying all types of explosives and crackers, as well as explosion of firecrackers, in the capital on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat, to be observed on March 18 (Friday) night.

As per the instruction from DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, the restriction will come into effect from 6:00pm on Friday and will last till 6:00am the next day (Saturday), said a circular issued by the DMP on Wednesday.

The circular was issued under Section 28 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No. III /76) to maintain the law and order in the capital city area and protect sanctity of the holy Shab-e-Barat and ensure fair and peaceful celebration of it.



