Ctg. Abahani return winning streak

Nigerian forward Peter Ebimobowei slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Chittagong Abahani Limited returned winning streak in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating Uttar Baridhara Club by 4-2 goals held on Thursday at Bhasah Sainik Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

With day's win, the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited raised their tally to 15 points from nine matches while Uttar Baridhara Club remained at their previous credit of eight points playing the same number of matches.

Apart from Peter Ebimobowei hat-trick with three goals, Afghan midfielder Omid Popalzay supported him with a lone goal for Chittagong Abahani Limited who led the first half by 3-0 goals. Uzbekistan defender Saiddoston Fozilov and his compatriot midfielder Evgeniy Kochnev netted one goal apiece for Baridhara.

In the proceeding, Peter Ebimobowei opened an account scoring the first goal for Chittagong Abahani Limited early in the 12th minute converting a spot-kick while he doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 38th minute and completed his hat-trick scoring the third goal for Chittagong Abahani in the 41st minute of the match.

After the breather, Omid Popalzay further widened the margin scoring the fourth goal for Chittagong Abahani in the 61st minute.

Baridhara's Uzbekistan defender Saiddoston Fozilov pulled one back in the 68th minute while Evgeniy Kochnev reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Baridhara in the 90+3rd minute of the match. -BSS









