Bangladesh hockey team emerge group champions beating Oman

Men's AHF Cup Hockey Defender Khorshedur Rahman slammed a brilliant hat-trick that made Bangladesh hockey team Pool B champions beating strong Oman by 3-2 goals in the ongoing Men's AHF Cup Hockey held on Thursday at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Bangladesh, earlier confirmed their spot of the semifinal, will now face Kazakhstan in the semifinal scheduled to be held on Saturday (March 19) at the same venue.

In the day's match, Khorshedur Rahman scored a hat-trick with all three goals for Bangladesh. He opened an account scoring the first goal converting a penalty corner in the 8th minute.

Oman, however, staged a brilliant fightback in the match scoring a goal in the third quarter and taking the lead adding another goal in the fourth quarter.

Khorshedur Rahman however brought back Bangladesh in the match scoring his second goal converting a penalty corner in the 56th minute and completed his hat-trick goal from a penalty stroke in the 58th minute of the match.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament-opening match, dumped Singapore by 7-0 goals in their second match and defeated Iran by 6-2 goals in their third Pool B match.

Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament and also looking forward to defending the title for the fourth occasion.

The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.










