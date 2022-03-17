Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Men\'s AHF Cup Hockey

Bangladesh hockey team emerge group champions beating Oman

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Men's AHF Cup Hockey Defender Khorshedur Rahman slammed a brilliant hat-trick that made Bangladesh hockey team Pool B champions beating strong Oman by 3-2 goals in the ongoing Men's AHF Cup Hockey held on Thursday at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Bangladesh, earlier confirmed their spot of the semifinal, will now face Kazakhstan in the semifinal scheduled to be held on Saturday (March 19) at the same venue.
In the day's match, Khorshedur Rahman scored a hat-trick with all three goals for Bangladesh. He opened an account scoring the first goal converting a penalty corner in the 8th minute.
Oman, however, staged a brilliant fightback in the match scoring a goal in the third quarter and taking the lead adding another goal in the fourth quarter.
Khorshedur Rahman however brought back Bangladesh in the match scoring his second goal converting a penalty corner in the 56th minute and completed his hat-trick goal from a penalty stroke in the 58th minute of the match.
Earlier, Bangladesh got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament-opening match, dumped Singapore by 7-0 goals in their second match and defeated Iran by 6-2 goals in their third Pool B match.
Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament and also looking forward to defending the title for the fourth occasion.
The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal neutralizes Opelka to extend perfect 2022 start, Alcaraz, Norrie win
Man Utd's Pogba reveals burglary 'nightmare'
Liverpool sink Arsenal to boost title bid, record-breaker Kane lifts Spurs
Troubled Chelsea ease past Lille into Champions League quarter-finals
Villarreal humiliate Juventus to make Champions League quarters
Ctg. Abahani return winning streak
Bangladesh hockey team emerge group champions beating Oman
Diya, Nasrin make it final


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft