Diya, Nasrin make it final

Promising archer Diya Siddique and Nasrin Akter put up a brilliant display as the duo reached final in the recurve women's singles elimination round of the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 now being held at Phuket, in Thailand.

On the third day of the competition held on Thursday, Diya beat her Indian rival Punia Tisha by 7-3 sets to reach the final of this event.

On way to the final, she earlier beat her compatriot Famida Sultana by 6-2 sets in the pre quarterfinal and defeated Ridhi of India by 6-4 set in the quarterfinal.

While Narin Akter moved to final in the recurve women's singles elimination round as she was declared winners against her Malaysian rival Fuzzy Noor Ain Ayuni by 6-5 sets in the final.

On way to the final, Nasrin Akhter drew 5-5 with Malaysia's Fuzzy Noor Ain Ayuni in the first round. Later, by shooting one arrow, the duo scored equal 9-9. Nasrin Akhtar's arrow was close to 10 and she advanced to the final after she was declared the winner by 6-5 sets in the semi-finals.

In the recurve men's singles elimination (knock out) round, ace archer Ruman Sana lost to Shabani Reza of Iran by 3-7 sets in the pre quarterfinal while Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel lost to Zhangbyrbay Dauletkeldi of Kazakhstan by 0-6 sets in the semifinal.

In the recurve women's team event elimination round semifinal, the Bangladesh archery team comprising Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique and Famida Sultana Nesha beat Kazakhstan by 5-1 set to set the final clash with India.

In the recuve men's team event, the Bangladesh archery team comprising Ruman Sana, Sagor Islam and Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel lost to Kazakhstan by 0-6 sets in the semifinal.

Bangladesh will play against Malaysia in the bronze deciding match in this event.

In the compound men's singles event, Newaz Ahmed Rakib lost to his Indian rival Yadav Rishabh 144-148 in the quarterfinal while Mithu Rahman lost to Tyutyun Andrey of Kazakhstan 140-147 in the pre quarter final.

In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mithu Rahman and Himu Bachar lost to India by 228-229 in the keenly contested semifinal. Bangladesh will compete against Iran in the bronze deciding match in this event.

In the women's compound event, Roksna Akter lost to Bybordy Geesa of Iran 137-142 while Shamoly Roy lost to Lyan Viktoriya of Kazakhstan 139-142 in the pre quarterfinals. -BSS











