BFF celebrates Bangabandhu's 102 birth anniversary

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) celebrated 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by holding different programmes throughout the day on its premise.

The day began with Quran khatam at BFF Bhaban, placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu on the BFF premise in the afternoon. The cake cutting ceremony was also part of the day's programme with BFF executive members were present on the occasion.

Milad and doa mahfil was held adjoining the Jame mosque of BFF Bhaban after Asr prayers and food was distributed among the poor people.

Meanwhile, different sports federations, including Bangladesh Archery Federation, Bangladesh Chess Federation and Bangladesh Olympic Association celebrated the 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu.

BOA celebrates Bangabandhu's 102 birth anniversary

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) on Thursday celebrated the 102 birth anniversary of architect of Bangladesh and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by holding through various programs with due dignity, said a BOA press release today.

The day's programme was begun with the hoisting of National flag on the premises of BOA.

Doa mahfil and food were also distributed among the madrasa students, marking the day. -BSS









