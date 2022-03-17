Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF celebrates Bangabandhu's 102 birth anniversary

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) celebrated 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by holding different programmes throughout the day on its premise.
The day began with Quran khatam at BFF Bhaban, placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu on the BFF premise in the afternoon. The cake cutting ceremony was also part of the day's programme with BFF executive members were present on the occasion.
Milad and doa mahfil was held adjoining the Jame mosque of BFF Bhaban after Asr prayers and food was distributed among the poor people.
Meanwhile, different sports federations, including Bangladesh Archery Federation, Bangladesh Chess Federation and Bangladesh Olympic Association celebrated the 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu.
BOA celebrates Bangabandhu's 102 birth anniversary
The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) on Thursday celebrated the 102 birth anniversary of architect of Bangladesh and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by holding through various programs with due dignity, said a BOA press release today.
The day's programme was begun with the hoisting of National flag  on the premises of BOA.
Doa mahfil and food were also distributed among the madrasa students, marking the day.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal neutralizes Opelka to extend perfect 2022 start, Alcaraz, Norrie win
Man Utd's Pogba reveals burglary 'nightmare'
Liverpool sink Arsenal to boost title bid, record-breaker Kane lifts Spurs
Troubled Chelsea ease past Lille into Champions League quarter-finals
Villarreal humiliate Juventus to make Champions League quarters
Ctg. Abahani return winning streak
Bangladesh hockey team emerge group champions beating Oman
Diya, Nasrin make it final


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft