Tashfi, Mumtahina clinch golds

Bangladesh Ansar athlete Umme Sababa Hasan Tashfi clinched a gold in the Female Youth Assaut 56kg weight category while Mumtahina from Dhaka District secured a gold in the Female Youth Assaut 48kg weight category of Bangabandhu Walton National Savate Championship on Thursday.

In the Female Youth Assaut 56kg weight category, Chapainawabganj District athlete Subarna secured a silver while in the Female Youth Assaut 48kg weight category, Tithi from Joypurhat District confirmed a silver.

Earlier, the second edition of the National Savate Championship had begun on Thursday morning as the Chairman of ATN Bangla Dr Mahfuzur Rahman inaugurated the meet as the Chief Guest.

Savate Association of Bangladesh President Mehedi Hasan and Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni, Sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and Shifu Dildar Hassan Dilu, the introducer of Savate and some other Martial Arts in the country and the Chairperson of Savate Development Commission Bangladesh were present in the inaugural programme.

To celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Savate Association of Bangladesh arranged the Championship with backing from the country's one of the conglomerates Walton Group.

A total of 250 athletes and 38 officials from 20 teams, including three service teams, are contesting for 144 medals including 48 gold, 48 silver and 48 bronze medals in the meet.

Ahead of the two-day meet, a one-day workshop with the players and trainers was held on Wednesday.









