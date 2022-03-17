Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Walton National Savate

Tashfi, Mumtahina clinch golds

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Ansar athlete Umme Sababa Hasan Tashfi clinched a gold in the Female Youth Assaut 56kg weight category while Mumtahina from Dhaka District secured a gold in the Female Youth Assaut 48kg weight category of Bangabandhu Walton National Savate Championship on Thursday.
In the Female Youth Assaut 56kg weight category, Chapainawabganj District athlete Subarna secured a silver while in the Female Youth Assaut 48kg weight category, Tithi from Joypurhat District confirmed a silver.
Earlier, the second edition of the National Savate Championship had begun on Thursday morning as the Chairman of ATN Bangla Dr Mahfuzur Rahman inaugurated the meet as the Chief Guest.
Savate Association of Bangladesh President Mehedi Hasan and Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni, Sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and Shifu Dildar Hassan Dilu, the introducer of Savate and some other Martial Arts in the country and the Chairperson of Savate Development Commission Bangladesh were present in the inaugural programme.
To celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Savate Association of Bangladesh arranged the Championship with backing from the country's one of the conglomerates Walton Group.
A total of 250 athletes and 38 officials from 20 teams, including three service teams, are contesting for 144 medals including 48 gold, 48 silver and 48 bronze medals in the meet.
Ahead of the two-day meet, a one-day workshop with the players and trainers was held on Wednesday.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal neutralizes Opelka to extend perfect 2022 start, Alcaraz, Norrie win
Man Utd's Pogba reveals burglary 'nightmare'
Liverpool sink Arsenal to boost title bid, record-breaker Kane lifts Spurs
Troubled Chelsea ease past Lille into Champions League quarter-finals
Villarreal humiliate Juventus to make Champions League quarters
Ctg. Abahani return winning streak
Bangladesh hockey team emerge group champions beating Oman
Diya, Nasrin make it final


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft