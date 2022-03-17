Video
ICC Women\'s Cricket World Cup 2022

Tigresses meet West Indies today eying win

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Bangladesh and West Indies Women's Cricket teams will lock horns today in the 17th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.
The match will kick start at 4:00am (BST) at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.
Tigresses are charged up after first ever World Cup win against Pakistan and are buoyant to continue winning spree beating West Indies. Caribbean girls on the contrary, are keen to bag two points to step towards play-offs.
In earlier games, wrapping up Proteas on 207, Bangladesh failed to chase and conceded a 32-run defeat although girls in Red and Green did well with the bat in the warm-ups. They however, were succumbed to New Zealand in the following match.
West Indies conversely, beat hosts New Zealand by one wicket in the tournament opener followed by seven runs win against England. They however, conceded 155 runs massive lose against India and seven wickets defeat against Australia.
Bangladesh batting mostly dependable on top four batters Sharmin Akther Supta, Fargana Pinkey captain Nigar Sulnata Jyoti and Shamima Sultana. Tigresses' middle-order batters are not up to the mark so far. Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun and Fahima Khatun need to give their best shots with the bat.
Bowling is the main strength of girls in Red and Green. Ritu Moni, Fariha Trishna, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun and Jhanara Alam are right on the money in previous matches.
From West Indian point of view, Deandra Dottin, Kayley Mathews, Kycia Knight, skipper Stephinie Taylor, Anisha Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleine, Shamilia Connel are the mighty performers though they failed to justify their names in recent days.
No sign of rain on the day and toss winning side must prefer to bowl first.
Tigresses however, will take on India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27 in their next respective clashes.







