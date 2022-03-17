

ODI series kick start today, Tigers opt to break jinx in SA

In the 20 years history of rivalry between the two-sides in South Africa, Bangladesh never won an ODI. Guest therefore, must be desperate to break the ice. Hosts on the contrary, will be keen to keep intact their cent percent success rate against Bangladesh.

After much drama, Shakib Al Hasan flew to South Africa and will play today and hence Bangladesh hardly will alter the last playing eleven against Afghanistan on February 28, although the wickets and weather condition are different.

Liton Das is sure to open with skipper Tamim Iqbal followed by the most experience trio Shakib-Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad along with new cap Yasir Ali Rabbi make a solid batting line up. Afif Hossain is the finisher in the squad.

Bangladesh bowlers did their job against Afghanistan as Mehidy Miraz, Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam all were equal to the tasks throughout the series.

Full-strength South Africa conversely, are well balanced with batters like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, skipper Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen alongside quality bowlers namely Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi. Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorious all-rounder duo added further strength to the home tent.

Weather forecast shows a dry day for cricket and on the grassy SuperSport Park wicket the toss winning side must look to bowl first and restrict opponents as cheaply as possible.







Bangladesh and South Africa will lock horns today in the first of the three-match ODI series. The under-light affair will commence at 5:00pm (BST) at SuperSport Park in Centurion.In the 20 years history of rivalry between the two-sides in South Africa, Bangladesh never won an ODI. Guest therefore, must be desperate to break the ice. Hosts on the contrary, will be keen to keep intact their cent percent success rate against Bangladesh.After much drama, Shakib Al Hasan flew to South Africa and will play today and hence Bangladesh hardly will alter the last playing eleven against Afghanistan on February 28, although the wickets and weather condition are different.Liton Das is sure to open with skipper Tamim Iqbal followed by the most experience trio Shakib-Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad along with new cap Yasir Ali Rabbi make a solid batting line up. Afif Hossain is the finisher in the squad.Bangladesh bowlers did their job against Afghanistan as Mehidy Miraz, Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam all were equal to the tasks throughout the series.Full-strength South Africa conversely, are well balanced with batters like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, skipper Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen alongside quality bowlers namely Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi. Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorious all-rounder duo added further strength to the home tent.Weather forecast shows a dry day for cricket and on the grassy SuperSport Park wicket the toss winning side must look to bowl first and restrict opponents as cheaply as possible.