Conspirators won’t succeed in erasing Bangabandhu’s name: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport AND Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said that the conspiracy to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will not be successful.

"Bangladesh, its history and Bangabandhu are inseparable...So there is no scope to hatch plans to remove him from the pages of history," the minister told the newsmen while replying to their queries after paying homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in Dhanmondi Road No. 32 here on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary on Thursday.

Quader also said that, "Bangabandhu is immortal, as he will ever live in the hearts of Bangladeshis. So, conspirators will never succeed to erase his name." -BSS







