Indictment hearing against DGHS ex-DG, 5 others deferred

The hearing on charge framing against former director general (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad and five others, has been deferred to April 7 in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Acting Judge Nazrul Islam fixed the new date April 7 in the case as the regular Judge Asad Mohammad Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 was on vacation,

On February 22 the court accepted charges against six people in the case and set on March 16 for hearing.

Among the accused, Azad and four other accused -- former director (Hospitals and Clinics) of DGHS Dr Aminul Hasan, Deputy Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Younus Ali, Assistant Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Shafiur Rahman, and Research Officer Dr Md Didarul Islam - are now on bail. They all were present at the court on Wednesday. Another accused Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Group, is now in jail.









