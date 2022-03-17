Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fakhrul wishes peace, prosperity to all on Shab-e-Barat

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury hold a meeting with German Ambassador HM Achim Troster at the BNPs Gulshan office in the city on Thursday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury hold a meeting with German Ambassador HM Achim Troster at the BNPs Gulshan office in the city on Thursday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wished peace and prosperity to all the people of the country and Muslim world, on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.
He sent wishes through message to the media in a press release on Thursday.
The BNP Secretary General said, "Holy Lailatul Barat night is auspicious for all Muslims in the world. On this night, Almighty Allah decides the fate of the people according to their deeds. That is why on this holy night, the pious servants pray in the court of Allah all night."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "On this night I will be begging for mercy to the great Almighty Allah so that I can work for the human welfare."
He called upon the people of the country on this holly night for the prosperity and welfare of the country, the nation and the Muslim world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fraternizing with fugitive costs Chakaria OC his post
Conspirators won’t succeed in erasing Bangabandhu’s name: Quader
Indictment hearing against DGHS ex-DG, 5 others deferred
Fakhrul wishes peace, prosperity to all on Shab-e-Barat
Hamza’s award likely to be revoked
BCS new body formed
BCL leader stabbed to death in Rangamati
No Covid-19 death for 3rd straight day


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft