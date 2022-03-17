|
Fakhrul wishes peace, prosperity to all on Shab-e-Barat
Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 23
|
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wished peace and prosperity to all the people of the country and Muslim world, on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.
He sent wishes through message to the media in a press release on Thursday.
The BNP Secretary General said, "Holy Lailatul Barat night is auspicious for all Muslims in the world. On this night, Almighty Allah decides the fate of the people according to their deeds. That is why on this holy night, the pious servants pray in the court of Allah all night."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "On this night I will be begging for mercy to the great Almighty Allah so that I can work for the human welfare."
He called upon the people of the country on this holly night for the prosperity and welfare of the country, the nation and the Muslim world.