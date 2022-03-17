Hamza’s award likely to be revoked

The government is likely to cancel the 'Independence Award' of Amir Hamza of Magura's Shripur, who was named for the most prestigious award in literature category this year, after raising controversy over his role during the post-independence period and allegedly his involvement with a murder case.

In this regards, the country's intelligence agencies have already been asked to inquire the allegations against Hamza. At the same time, the literatures and books published in the name of Hamza would also be examined, according to the authorities concerned to nominate for the award.

Responding to a query about the issue, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, also Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on National Awards, told reporters that he has heard about the allegations arisen against the man.

"We have heard about the allegations against Amir Hamza. We are investigating the allegations and his previous activities. At the same time, we are reviewing the literatures and books published in the name of Hamza. After the investigation, the Cabinet Committee will hold its meeting and take necessary steps," he said, adding that due to public holiday, the committee will hold its meeting after the three-day holiday. On March 15, the Cabinet Division announced the names of 10 persons and an institution nominated for the Independence Award, 2022 as the recognition of their contribution in different sectors following the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee.

This year, names of six persons were announced for the award in Independence and Liberation War category while two persons for medical services, one each in literature and architecture. The 'Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (BWMRI)' was nominated for the award of institution category. This year, Amir Hamza was named for the award in literature category.

It's mentioned in the proposal, which was placed before the Cabinet Committee, that he is a valiant freedom fighter and a member of 'Shripur Bahini' of Liberation War period. He has three publications in the literature sector. The publications are 'Bagher Thaba', 'Prithibir Manchitre Ekti Mujib' and "Ekusher Pachali'. The publications were published in 2018, 2020 and 2021. After the government's announcement, the storm of controversy spread in his area as well as across the country, as Amir Hamza was an accused of a murder case and served eight years in jail being convicted in the case. At the same time, his role was controversial after the post liberation war period.

His son Md Asaduzzaman, who is the chief executive officer of Khulna Zilla Parishad, published the books with his father Hamza's name in last four years and submitted the prayer for selecting Hamza for the award. Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, also a member of the committee and a man of Shripur, recommended the committee to select Hamza for the award, according to the officials.









