Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:45 PM
Home Back Page

BCS new body formed

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

Country's IT sector business organization Bangladesh Computer Society (BCS) has elected it new central committee.
Subrata Sarkar and Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan were elected president and secretary general respectively for 2022-2024. The newly-elected committee will take charge on April 1.
BCS new committee for the year of 2022-24 terms was elected at the Krishibid Institution in the capital on Wednesday. 1, 342 voters voted in the election. The total number of voters was 1,434.
Shafqat Haider, Managing Director of Ciproco Computers Limited was appointed as the Chairman of the Election Board.
Khandaker Atiq-e-Rabbani, Managing Director of The Computers Ltd. and Sheikh Kabir Ahmed, Managing Director of Ora-Tech Consulting Ltd were members of the three-member selection board.





