Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:45 PM
BCL leader stabbed to death in Rangamati

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Mar 17: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was stabbed to death by miscreants at Sadar upazila in Rangamati district in early Thursday.
Deceased Joy Tripura, 25, was the district unit BCL Deputy Publicity Secretary.
According to eye-witnesses a gang of miscreants waylaid Joy in front of post-office in the upazila around 2:30am and stabbed him indiscriminately. Later, they fled the scene. Critically injured Joy was rushed to Rangamati Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead. Rangamati Kotwali Police Station OC Kabir Hossain said "Efforts are on to identify and nab the perpetrators of the crime."


