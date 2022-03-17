Video
Thursday, 17 March, 2022
No Covid-19 death for 3rd straight day

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

No Covid-19 death for the third consecutive day, on the other hand 233 new cases were identified in last 24 hours on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The total death toll till Monday was 29,112 and the number of infected till Thursday stood at 19,50,356.
The daily positivity rate increased to 1.69 per cent from Wednesday's 1.38 per cent after testing 14,152 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 95.73 per cent with the recovery of 1,561more patients during the 24-hour period. On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.


