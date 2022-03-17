Video
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:44 PM
Home Back Page

8 killed in road, train accidents

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in  separate road accidents and hit by a train in Narsingdi, Rajbari,  Natore  and Moulvibazar on Thursday.
Our Narsingdi Correspondent reports three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a micro-bus in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi early Thursday.
A bus collided head-on with a micro bus on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Marjal Bus Stand area around 4:00am, leaving three people dead on the spot.
Bhairab Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Khaled Mahmud Khan confirmed the matter. Two of the deceased were identified as microbus driver Abul Kalam Azad of Pabna and Md Yunus of Rajbari.
Our Rajbari Correspondent added that three people, including two passengers, were killed in a truck-Mahindra collision at Rajbari.  The accident took place at the Kalyanpur area on Rajbari-Kushtia regional highway on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased are Mahindra driver Md Sujan Sheikh, passengers Momin and Saiful. It is learned that Sujan, son of Abdur Rashid of Nabuochimuddin Para in Goaland Upazila while Saiful is a resident of Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur and Momin is a resident of Rajbari Sadar upazila.
According to police sources, a Rajbari-bound truck heading from Faridpur collided head-on with a Goalanda-bound Mahindra from Rajbari on the highway in the Kalyanpur area. Mahindra driver Sujan and two others were seriously injured.
The locals rescued them and took them to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical College Hospital. They died while undergoing treatment there. Ahladipur Highway Police Station OC Delwar Hossain confirmed the incident.
Our Moulvibazar Correspondet added that a man was killed after being hit by a train in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district on Thursday.
The deceased was Rafij Miah, 30, son of late Hormuj Miah, a resident of Uttar Bhadairdeul village in the upazila.
Locals said they found Rafij's blood-stained body was laying on the rail track at Bhadairdeul area around 8:00am and informed Bhanugas Railway Station authorities.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue, the station master Kabir Ahmed said. Our Natore Correspondent writes that a tailor was killed when he was hit by a passenger van at Baraigram in Natore. The accident took place at Moukhara Bazar area of the upazila on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Shahidul, 45, son of Md Moshahed of Rezur Mor area of upazila. He was a tailor by profession.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station Abu Bakar Siddique said Shahidul was going to the shop from home in the morning. When he reached the Moukhara market area, he was pushed by a Votvati (passenger van). He was killed on the spot. Locals held Shahin Alam, the driver of the vehicle, and handed him over to the police. Detained Shahin is the son of Saidur Rahman of Saguna village in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi.


« PreviousNext »

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
