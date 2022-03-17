Ctg WASA capacity rises to 500mld

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 16: The Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant unit-2 of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) with the production capacity of 140 million litres per Day (MLD) will formally begin into operation raising the total production of Chattogram WASA to 500 million litres per day (MLD) on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally opened the project virtually from the Ganabhaban at 11.30 am. In Chattogram, the inaugural function was held at Radisson Blu Bay View. LGRD Minister M Tajul Islam, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Chattogram Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and the LGRD Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed attended the function.

In her inaugural speech Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government has been taking measures to supply pure drinking water to grassroots people up to union levels to bring 90 percent population under its coverage.

"We are adopting steps to supply pure drinking water not only to Dhaka and Chattogram, but also to the union levels to bring 90 percent people under the coverage," she said.

She said her government has started implementing the Delta Plan-2100 as the grassroots people can get pure drinking water and lead improved life.

The prime minister said her government has given special focus on materialising the goal no 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which is to ensure safe water and proper drainage system for the people as everyone demands safe water.

She asked all concerned to harvest the rainwater and increase the use of surface water instead of ground water to check the risk of earthquakes as Bangladesh is an earthquake prone country.

The prime minister also asked to take effective measures to save the rivers particularly the Karnaphuli from pollution and preserve the river water to use for drinking purpose.

She directed the mills and factories' owners to build own mechanism for waste management to save the river from pollution.

She also stressed building water reservoir while taking any project to harvest rain water. A video documentary on the development of Chattogram WASA was screened in the function.

Meanwhile, the production capacity of Chattogram WASA has now increased to 500 million litres a day with the opening of the project.

Earlier CWASA had produced 360 MLD that include, 140 million litres of water from Sheikh Hasina Water treatment Plant Unit-1, 90 million litres from Mohra water treatment Plant, and 30 million litres from Deep tube wells adding 90 million from CWSISP Project and 90 million litres capacity water treatment plant titled, "Sheikh Russel water treatment Plant" under CWSISP that had been formally inaugurated on January 2020 last."

Presently the Chattogram WASA can supply water to the cent per cent of the residents.

It may be mentioned that the Chattogram WASA has signed a contract with the foreign joint venture company for construction of Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant Unit-2 at Rangunia. The Sheikh Hasina Water treatment Plant Unit-2 has been implemented at Taka 44.91 billion. The (SHWTP-2) is being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). NJS of Japan has been appointed as Consultant for the project.

The Development Project proposal (DPP) of the SHWTP-2 has been approved in the ECNEC meeting held on August 13 in 2013 last. The project includes; construction of 140 million litres production capacity plant near the Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant Unit-1 at Rangunia, installation of 500 km long new pipeline and rehabilitation of the existing age-old pipeline in Chattogram.





