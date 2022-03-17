Video
PM for more Saudi investment in BD

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presents the Arabic translation of the book 'Unfinished Memoirs', the autobiography of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at Ganabhaban on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Sheikh Hasina has expressed her satisfaction over existing bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) saying that the bilateral cooperation has extended and
consolidated in many areas including economy, trade, commerce, investment, energy, education, culture and defense.
"I welcome the Saudi Arabia's investment in Bangladesh," she said adding that the Saudi Arabia's investors would avail the opportunities prevailing in Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made all the remarks while visiting Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister
Faisal bin Farhan al Saud called on her at the latter's official at Ganabhaban on Wednesday morning.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.
"Bangladesh is ready to extend support to (the Saudi Arabia's) investors that include allocating dedicated land for them in the special economic zones," she said, adding that her government is establishing 100 special economic zones across the country.
During the meeting, the Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister said many companies of his country are keen to make investment in Bangladesh's energy sector particularly in the renewable energy.
He also said many Bangladeshi workers have been contributing to the global economy.
Faisal bin Farhan al Saud praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the commendable economic development of Bangladesh.
Describing Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia's relations as a "strong bond of friendships" he said, "This will grow from strength to strength in the days to come."
The KSA Foreign Minister said their priority is to enhance further economic cooperation exploring new areas.
He also hoped to work together with Bangladesh on various global agenda.
The Prime Minister said the Saudi Arabia had a special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina conveyed her greetings to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
The Prime Minister appreciated Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the custodians of the two holy mosques, for his contribution to the Muslim Ummah.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Ambassador At Large M Ziauddin, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Javed Patwary and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan were present at the meeting.



