KSA, BD in harmony with joint vision of future: Saudi FM

Bangladesh and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have

agreed to work together in partnership for the future as they have set a clear target to work together to that end.

"I think there is a lot to be done, we are fully aligned in our vision for the future world, we believe we could work together to establish peace and stability here where the region we live and for the world," the visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters on Wednesday adding that they (KSA) are extremely optimistic about the future of Bangladesh and the two countries will work together to expand their cooperation in many areas.

Saudi Foreign Minister made all these remarks at a joint media briefing following the first-ever high-level political consultation between the two countries at a city hotel on Wednesday.

Faisal Bin Farhan arrived in Dhaka on a brief official visit on Tuesday evening.

Regarding the Saudi investment issue, Faisal said some Saudi companies have been working here and plans to invest millions of dollars in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh has requested oil-rich Saudi Arabia to take Bangladesh as a partner in its green initiative across the Middle East," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the reporters at the joint briefing.

He said the Saudi government is planning to plant 50 billion saplings across the Middle East - 10 billion in Saudi Arabia and 40 billion in other Middle East countries.

"We've requested them for partnership. We want to give saplings and help grow those plants," Momen said.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia announced its goal to reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.

"We're committed to building up on this strong foundation to a much broader partnership. We see significant interest of the Saudi companies' presence here," Bangladesh's Foreign Minister said.

He said some 20 Saudi companies have shown interest to invest in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has assured of providing required facilities in the economic zones, he said. Momen said they also discussed food security issues noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has put a lot of emphasis on this.

He said the Saudi side assured of hassle-free clearance of visas for 100 percent hajj applicants.

Responding to a question, the Saudi Foreign Minister said they are committed to a "stable" oil market and all indications say there is no concern regarding the oil supply.

