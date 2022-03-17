Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NATO allies wary on call for Ukraine 'peace mission'

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

BRUSSELS, Mar 16: NATO allies refused Wednesday to back a Polish call for the alliance to send an armed peace mission to Ukraine, but vowed to keep supplying arms despite threats from Moscow.  
Poland's Vice Premier, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, suggested      a peacekeeping deployment in Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.
But NATO defence ministers were wary over the idea as they arrived in Brussels for urgent talks on Russia's war against its neighbour.  
"I'm afraid we're still in too early stages to talk about that," said Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren.
"First we have to have a ceasefire. We have to see a withdrawal from Russia. There has to be some kind of agreement between Ukraine and Russia, and I think the talks are still going on." She added: "It's always good to think about what comes after that, but first, we need to achieve that."
Estonian Defence Minister Kalle Laanet said that a proposed peacekeeping mission was "one of the possibilities and, of course, we have to look to all the possibilities which can help Ukraine". But he said a deployment would need the backing of the United Nations Security Council where Russia holds a veto.
Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said he would need to "look at the details first before making any decisions about what happens".  NATO has rebuffed pleas from Ukraine to intervene in the conflict, including imposing a no-fly zone to help halt Russian bombings.
The US-led alliance says its direct involvement in non-member state Ukraine could spark a confrontation with Russia that may spill over into nuclear war.
NATO allies have instead been sending weapons to help Ukrainian forces to defend their country, especially vitally needed portable anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems.  Moscow has warned that any deliveries are legitimate targets for its military to strike.  But NATO defence ministers insisted they would keep arms flowing to Ukraine.
"We support their ability to defend themselves and we'll continue to support them going forward," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM for more Saudi investment in BD
KSA, BD in harmony with joint vision of future: Saudi FM
7.3 quake in Japan triggers tsunami warning
NATO allies wary on call for Ukraine 'peace mission'
Russia, Ukraine both play up compromise as peace talks set to resume
Greatest leader of all Bengalis
No Covid death in 24hrs
Syndicates increasing wheat price on pretext of Russia-Ukraine war


Latest News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Dhaka, Delhi friendship deeper than ocean: FS
EIB gives over Tk 2350cr as loan to support Covid vaccination
Russia does not need print money: Putin
BPL Football: Bashundhara Kings beat Saif SC 4-3
‘Son kills father’ in city
Voting in SCBA polls ends
Iraq to import mango, vegetables, potatoes from Bangladesh
Saudi foreign minister leaves Dhaka
VAT on edible oil imports reduced by 10pc
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Zelensky urges Russian officials to resign from their positions
New US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas
NATO countries to deliver weapons to Ukraine: Netherlands
'You are not alone', 3 Prime Ministers to Ukraine
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft