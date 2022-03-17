Khaleda Zia's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months: Law Ministry

The Law Ministry has opined for six months' further extension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence suspension.

On Wednesday Law Minister Anisul Huq confirmed the information and said, "A family application was submitted to suspend Khaleda Zia's sentence, which did not mention any law. Considering Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina'sgenerosity, wegrant the application and extend Khaleda Zia's release on parole under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code."

The law minister also said,"Application for postponing Khaleda Zia's sentence would be sent to the home ministry on Wednesday with the opinion of the law ministry."

Earlier Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Eskander applied to the Home Ministry to extend Khaleda Zia's sentence suspension and allow BNP Chairperson to go abroad for advanced treatment.

On Wednesday, the law ministry agreed to extend the term again. Her sentence was extended for the four consecutive times.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters, "We have received theirapplication (Khaleda Zia's family) and sent it to the Ministry of Law for approval."

Last week, Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Eskander applied to the Home Ministry for an extension of his sentence.

Khaleda was freed from jail on March 25, 2020 after the government suspended her jail sentence for six months. The notification said Khaleda will receive treatment at home and she cannot go abroad during this period.