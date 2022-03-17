Gang rape victim rescued after 999 call

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 15: A young woman who was rescued after a 999 call filed a rape case on Tuesday against nine people in Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station.

Four of the accused who are named in the case are Eidgaon upazila's Firoz Ahmed, Russell Uddin, Nurul Islam and Md Sharif. Five are unnamed accused.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Police officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Munir Ul Gias said the written statement of the girl was recorded as a case on March 15 at noon. The victim has been sent to the One-Stop Crisis Center (OCC) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for a physical examination.

According to the statement, Firoz and Sharif had earlier threatened the 24-year-old woman, and on March 14 abducted her in a microbus from Cox's Bazar court area.

Feroz snatched gold ornaments and cash money from the young woman.

They took her to the house of Feroz's relative Fazal Quader in Baharchhara area of the city. There she was raped by Firoz, Sharif and their companions.

She said in the statement that her mobile phone was also taken by them.

A man named Russell Uddin, claiming himself to be a police officer, threatened to sue her for human trafficking if she told anyone about the rape. He raped her too.

At one stage, the women lost her consciousness due to gang rape when Russell and Sharif dragged her out of the house and fled.

Seeing this a person on the street immediately called 999. -UNB