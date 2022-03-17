Video
Anisul for teaching young generation about Bangabandhu

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said the young generation should be taught about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"We've to come out of the unhealthy culture of attempt to get rid of Bangabandhu from country's history. The killers plotted to destroy Bangladesh by killing the Father of the Nation. That conspiracy is still going on. But it may not be possible for them now," he said.
The minister said these while addressing a discussion on Bangabandhu's life, work and judicial thinking, at the ministry marking 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation and National Children's Day.
Anisul Huq further said those who are the enemies of Bangladesh's independence and do not believe in the spirit of Liberation War, cannot accept Bangabandhu as Father of the Nation, will not sit idle and we have to remain alert about them.
Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Md Moinul Kabir, in his speech, said Bangabandhu dedicated his full strength to rebuild war-torned Bangladesh's economy right after returning from Pakistani jail.
Terming Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as an uncompromising leader, Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwer said though he (Bangabandhu) was fined during his study days in Dhaka University for leading the movement of varsity's fourth class staff, he did not pay that. He never bowed down to any wrongdoing, Sarwer added.
Presided over by Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Md Moinul Kabir, the discussion was also addressed, among others.    -BSS


