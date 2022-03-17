13.39 lakh households to get TCB commodities in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 16: Around 13.39 lakh marginalized and other less-incoming households will get essential commodities of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at subsidised rates through family cards issued by local administration.

In the preliminary phase, the card-holding beneficiaries will get two kilograms of sugar, lentil and edible oil each from March 20.

TCB has brought some changes in its selling process aimed at bringing back discipline and special cards have been arranged for the less-income group people.

"We have completed the card-marking works in all 30 wards of Rajshahi city," said Moshiur Rahman, secretary of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), adding 55,000 households will get the commodity facilities in the city in preliminary stage. They can lift the goods from March 20. The cards were prepared on the basis of their respective NID.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the decision of selling essential commodities for betterment of the less-income families.

Shahidul Islam, Rajshahi Regional Office Head of the TCB, said that they will sell lentil at Taka 65 per kilogram, while sugar at Taka 55 per kilogram and soybean oil at Taka 110 per liter. In the second phase that will start from the first week of April, chhola will be added to the list and the food item will be sold at Taka 50 per kilogram.

He said 5,66,360 families will get TCB commodities in his working districts of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore. -BSS











