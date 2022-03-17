Disputes over Delta Plan 2100

We are simply at a loss at the news report recently covered in this daily on the role of country's Delta Plan 2100 in addressing the adverse effects of Indian River interlink projects and dams. This not only echoed earlier concerns of our experts about the efficacy of the plan, but equally intensified our doubts about the transparency and goodwill about the plan.



What has come forward in this regard in a seminar organised on a research based book "Water Development in Bangladesh: Past, Present and Future" simply calls into question the professionalism and foresight of those behind preparing the plan. Was the plan not prepared following adequate studies and consultation with relevant stakeholders? However, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) arranged the seminar.



The book authored by Dr Nazrul Islam, Chief of Development Research of the UN Department of the Economic and Social Affairs has cited based on facts and findings, the impracticality of the Delta Plan with order of the days. Reportedly, the plan that was adopted in the form of antique cordon approach is serving little to deal with water management and flood control issues. As a result, protecting country's economy and ecology from the adverse impact of India's inter river connectivity projects such as Farakka or Ghazaldobar is falling flat. And the ground reality is that these Indian River projects built upstream are still posing threat to our environment in various forms.



However, the failure of the Delta Plan-2100 reminds us the 'coastal embankments' wrongly built in the country in the 60's in the name of 'Green Revolution'. Today we are compensating for the implementation of that rash plan through drying up of most of the coastal rivers. We are in full agreement with the experts of the seminar that a modern and sustainable policy has to be formulated in adopting our river policy. We think the government would sincerely mull over 'open water management' policy suggested by the experts.



There are 54 common rivers flowing between Bangladesh and India. And disputes surrounding these rivers in many cases hampered bilateral ties between the two close neighbours. Unilateral withdrawal of water by India repeatedly put the neighbourly ties into question. The importance of rivers in the socio economic development of this country is immense. Almost 80 percent of the area in this country is located in the floodplains of these rivers acting as the driving force of life, livelihoods and economy.



From a geographical perspective, there is no silver bullet solution for Bangladesh for its water resource management. The national interest of the country is involved in tackling this challenge in an appropriate and time befitting manner. We expect more scientific and rational thoughts to reflect in government's plan in addressing such a crucial matter.