Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:49 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stand with farmers

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
In order to help people, various social voluntary organizations have been formed from the city to village. The organizations are providing services all of helpless class. Yet the question remains, are we able to stand with neglected and helpless farmer of our country?

70 to 80 per cent of the people of Bangladesh are directly or indirectly involved in agriculture. According to the last Bangladesh Economic Survey, 13.48 percent of the total GDP of the country, one of the biggest sectors of our GDP, comes from agriculture. However, the graph shows how to contribute to these farmers for forwarding our economic sector. But it's sorry to say that they often do not get a fair price for their crops. At the same time, they have to face natural calamity. Just a few moments destroys everything, killing the farmers indirectly.

If the various voluntary social organizations and people everywhere across the country stand with these farmers, they may overcome these problems. In addition, the government should implement various short-term and long-term projects to protect the helplessness of these farmers.

Md Moyen Shikder
student, Dr Abul Hossain University College, Rajbari



