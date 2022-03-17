Bangabandhu and his birthday

During the prolonged era of the British colonial rule of countrywide torture, oppression and exploitation, as per the divine wish there came to the soil a handful of extra-ordinary personages with the objective of emancipating their nation from the shackle of misrule sacrificing their lives at the altar of truth and justice. Names to be cited relevantly are Titumir, Pritilota, Bagha Jotin, A K Fazlul Haque, Hossain Shahid Sharowardy, Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani hailing from our Bangla.



Supposedly the last one deserving the utmost appreciation and unequivocal certification from his compatriots in this regard was the architect of our nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman whose birth has marked the 17th March,1920. Hence the day has turned out to be an intensely sanctified, hallowed and a special one of all the moments to the people of this country. The magnificence of the day will remain ever un-faded and nothing can defile it by any means. All the generations -by-gone, current and ahead--will nurture their reverence, devotion toward this day.



As the dawn of a political career of a legendary figure, this day has been singled out to be a visual cue in our history whose connotation is fathomless. It has served a message of hope and joy to the mass people of Bangla overburdened with the long-lasting oppression of their predators. In the truest sense, Bangabandhu had his entry into the mundane world to be one in the midst of the overwhelming gathering of human beings to fight the cause of his people with unstoppable momentum of action weathering all challenges, barriers and hurdles.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, son of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and Shehara Khatun, commenced his academic career in his village primary school as a favourite of his respected teachers as well as his class-mates due to his splendid qualities. One day when he was on his way back home from his school through heavy rainfall, the sight of his impoverished classmate badly soaked with rainwater for want of an umbrella drew his attention.



One day he, out of love for a hapless ultra-poor woman of haggard look shivering in cold on the boarder of the road being bare of warm cloth went to the length of finding himself exposed to cold after giving away his chador to her. During his days in Gopalgong mission High School he, in a bid to address the financial crisis of the have not class Muslim learners there, worked round the clock to raise subscription from the locals and thereby ensured a fund for the needy. Such things typical of humanitarian assistance spoke volume about his later part of life dedicated to the welfare of his fellow-being.



Through sacrifice, abnegation and selfless effort, he proved the greatness of his heart and shortly Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was turned into Bangabandhu--a title embodying his countrymen's passionate love for him. He appeared at the forefront of the movement of 1952. He didn't compromise with the oppressors in 1958; nor did he cease to conduct his historic six point movement of 1966 and play pro-active role in mass upsurge of 1969. At last the passage of one after other event history brought 1971 which presented the country as well as the rest of the world the holistic portrait of Bangabandhu.



His 7th March speech which has, in the meantime, been incorporated into the memory of the world Register as a documentary heritage, was a wakeup call to the so -called hibernated nation. The horrendous part of his imprisoned life ranging from 26th March to 16th December equated him with South African president Nelson Mendela, Abraham Lincoln. Many statesmen of erstwhile countries including Fidel Casto, prime minister of Cuba, Indian prime minister Indra Ghandhi, British Prime Minister Edward Heath and Russian president Brznev paid him their profound tribute and appreciation.



To speak rhetorically, the sun that rose in the sky of our politics of humanity on the 17th March illuminated the overall human race and unleashed worldwide startling effect. But it is a matter of brazen shame that vested quarter made all-out effort in line with their sinister machination to obliterate the 17th March with the blood of the 15th August's assassination. But the crackdown has appeared to counterproductive since Bangabandhu dead has become bizarrely much more focal and pivotal than Bangabandhu alive.



The magnitude of his acceptability and popularity increased manifold following his decease. The celebration of this 17th March which floods the countrymen's mind with an emotion mixed with joy and nostalgia. This is the very day that led to emergence of a son only who could be the best of all the bests in Bangla of one thousand years. 17th March is a moment of divine blessing because the sea that was mandated to wash away injustice, falsehood, wrong and other negativities from the society with all its healing wave was the gift of this day.



One category of time get lost in the bottomless pit of oblivion while another category remains non-perishable and make people experience its recurrent arrival. Bangabandhu's birth day falls into the latter. It will remain ever alive and fresh in the annals of our history. Its room in the heart of the Bengalese will be kept intact and invulnerable to decay and corrosion as long as the grass grows and water flows.

Md Emdadul Haque is a retired lecturer Eng. in Maheshpur Govt; College, Maheshpur, Jhineda















