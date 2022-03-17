

Happy Birthday, Bangabandhu



Over time, the qualities of leadership began to develop in Bangabandhu. He was a determined and strong individual who was politically aware from an early age. In 1940, he joined the Nikhil Bharat Muslim Chhatra Federation (All India Muslim Students Federation) at the age of 20. In 1943, he attended the conference of the "Nikhil Banga Muslim Chhatra League" held in Kushtia. That year, Bangabandhu became a member of the "Provincial Muslim League Council".



In 1946, he was elected General Secretary of the Gopalganj subdivision "Muslim League". After the partition of the country in 1948, Bangabandhu left the Muslim League in protest of the anti-people role of the Muslim League government. On January 4, 1948, under the leadership of Bangabandhu, the "East Pakistan Muslim Chhatra League" was formed in the conference room of Fazlul Haq Hall of Dhaka University.



On February 23, the same year, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Khwaja Nazimuddin, declared Urdu as the state language of Pakistan. Bangabandhu was arrested in front of the Secretariat while protesting with his colleagues during a demonstration on March 11 in protest of the Pakistani government's decision. He was released on March 15 and presided over a student meeting on March 16 organized by the "Sarbadaliya Rashtrabhasha Sangram Parishad" at Battala, Dhaka University.



When the "East Pakistan Awami Muslim League" was formed on June 23, 1949, under the leadership of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected joint general secretary of the party. On February 14, 1952, the government of Pakistan arrested Bangabandhu with the aim of weakening and stifling the language movement.



While incarcerated, Bangabandhu went on a hunger strike from February 16 to February 27 to demand recognition of Bengali as the state language and was released on February 27. In the same year, Bangabandhu became the acting general secretary of the "East Pakistan Awami Muslim League". The following year, on July 9, 1953, he was elected General Secretary of the East Pakistan Awami Muslim League.



Bangabandhu demanded a referendum on the demand for the Bengali language in the Pakistan Constituent Assembly in Karachi on August 25. On September 16, 1956, he became the Minister of Industries, Commerce, Labour, Anti-Corruption and Village Aid in the coalition government. But on May 30, 1957, he resigned from the cabinet in accordance with the party's decision to organize the party in a moment of crisis. Bangabandhu was elected General Secretary of the party on January 25, 1964.



On February 5, 1966, Bangabandhu presented the historic 6 points at the National Conference of Opposition Parties in Lahore. This is known as the "charter of freedom". On March 1, 1966, Bangabandhu was elected President of the Awami League for the first time. On January 3, 1968, the Pakistan government made Bangabandhu the number one accused and filed the Agartala Conspiracy Case against 35 people. The people of Bengal were outraged when the trial of the accused in the Agartala conspiracy case began on June 19 amid tight security in Dhaka Cantonment. On January 5, 1969, the "KendriyaChhatraSangramParishad" was formed with the goal of achieving 11 demands, including 6 points.



When the "Kendriya Chhatra Sangram Parishad" started a nationwide movement demanding the withdrawal of the Agartala conspiracy case and the release of Bangabandhu, the government of Pakistan withdrew the Agartala conspiracy case on February 22 and released Bangabandhu and other accused. The next day, on February 23, on the initiative of the Kendriya Chhatra Sangram Parishad, a reception was arranged for Bangabandhu at the then Racecourse Maidan (now SuhrawardyUdyan). He was conferred the title of Bangabandhu in the presence of 1 million students on the occasion.



On January 6, 1970, Bangabandhu was re-elected President of the Awami League. He chose the boat as the election symbol of the Awami League ahead of the general election on October 17. The Awami League won the general election on December 7 by a wide margin. The Awami League won 167 of the 169 seats in the National Assembly and 288 of the 300 seats in the Provincial Council in what was then East Pakistan.



On January 3, 1971, Bangabandhu conducted the swearing-in ceremony at the Racecourse Maidan. Although the Awami League, under the leadership of Bangabandhu, achieved great success in the elections, the leaders of West Pakistan began to hesitate to hand over power. The farsighted Bangabandhu understood that the West Pakistanis would never hand over power to the Bengalis. In this context, Bangabandhu called for a strike on March 3 across the country. On that day, Bangabandhu was conferred the title of Father of the Nation.



Then, on March 7, Bangabandhu delivered a historic speech at the racecourse ground. On October 30, 2017, UNESCO recognized the March 7 speech as a "World Documentary Heritage". From 16 to 24 March, the West Pakistanis had several failed talks with Bangabandhu. At 12:20 am on March 25, Bangabandhu declared Bangladesh's independence. He urged Bengalis to stand up to Pakistan's occupying soldiers.



Shortly afterwards, the Pakistani army arrested Bangabandhu at 1:30 am and took him to Dhaka Cantonment. He was taken to Karachi three days later. Bangabandhu was imprisoned in Mianwali Jail in Lyallpur.



But due to international pressure, the Pakistani rulers were forced to release Bangabandhu. After the independence of the country, on January 10, 1972, he returned to the country. On that day, at 1:41 pm, he set foot on the soil of newly independent Bangladesh and at 5 pm, he gave a speech in the presence of about 1 million people at the racecourse ground.

On January 12, he took over as Prime Minister and focused on building the country. But Bangabandhu got very little time (3 years and 7 months) to build the golden Bengal of his dreams.



While the country was moving forward little by little under the direction of Bangabandhu, just then, some misguided soldiers of the army ruthlessly killed Bangabandhu and his family. On the dreadful night of August 15, 1975, Bangabandhu was assassinated. Bangabandhu's body was riddled with 18 bullets. The progress of the country came to a halt. The "Indemnity Ordinance" was enacted in independent Bangladesh to prevent the conviction of the assassins of the Father of the Nation.



On this day, we humbly remember the greatest Bengali of all time. Happy Birthday, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Afsana Rezoana Sultana, Student, Patuakhali Science and Technology University











