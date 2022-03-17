

Bangabandhu and origination of independent Bangladesh



The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on March 17, 1920 in an aristocratic Muslim family at the village of Tungipara which was situated the then at the sub-division of Gopalganj in the district of Faridpur. The names of his father and mother were Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and Sheikh Sayera Khatun respectively. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was the political initiator in his juvenility. When Bangabandhu was a student of Gopalganj Missionary School in Class-VIII, he was arrested foremost due to joining the then Anti-British movement.



Bangabandhu came into vicinity of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Sher-E- Bangla AK Fazlul Haque and the then other front ranking leaders. Then he established himself as a young student leader in political arena. After getting independence in 1947 from British, Bangabandhu understood that Bangalees were not attained independence in fact. Holding such perception, Bangabandhu proceeded with new political contemplation and cognition returning Dhaka from Kolkata. He participated several movements such as the great Language Movement from '48 to '52, the Anti-Martial Movement of Ayub Khan's regime, '58, the Education Movement, '62.



Subsequently, he took imprisonment on the Agartala Conspiracy Case on the eve of the historical 6-Points Movement '66 for the demand of regional autonomy (self-rule) as the chief of the Awami League. Pakistan government brought sedition charge against Bangabandhu in the case. Student-confluence gave him the title "Bangabandhu" amid the Mass Uprising Movement, '69. Bangalees gave unabashed support to Bangabandhu in favour of the 6-Points and in the election of 1970. But Pakistani rulers did not assent with the electoral victory under the leadership of Bangabandhu.



Bangabandhu transformed the movement for the regional autonomy (self-rule) in to the Self-Reliance Movement amid various stroke-counterstroke. Later, he started a unique non-cooperation Movement in March, 1971. On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu delivered a historic speech at the Racecourse Maidan (now, Suhrawardy Uddyan). At the mammoth gathering, he declared in his thunderous voice: "The struggle this time is the struggle for emancipation. The struggle this time is the struggle for independence. On that day, Bangabandhu gave a guideline to the unified Bangalees for the Freedom Movement.



On January 3, 1971 the public representatives from the Awami League swore to compose the Constitution on the basis of 6-Points and remained themselves loyalty to the people. In January 5, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto declared his consent to frame a coalition government in the centre with the Awami League. Bangabandhu was made the leader of the Parliamentary Board in a session of the National Assembly.



Zulfikar Ali Bhutto came in Dhaka in order to discuss with Bangabandhu on January 28, 1971. That discussion was come unstuck after three sessions. Then in February 3, President Yahya Khan would convene a session on March 3 in Dhaka. In February 15, Mr Bhutto claimed for transfer of power between two majority parties of two provinces declaring boycott of the session of the National Assembly. Bangabandhu excoriated the Bhutto's claim in a statement on February 16. He said, "The claim of Mr. Bhutto is thoroughly illogical. Power must be transferred to the Awami League as the majority party. Now, the people of East Bengal are the owners of power."



Bangabandhu evoked non-cooperation Movement against the government of Yahya Khan. The people of Bangla made unprecedented response in no-cooperative movement violating all directives given by Yahya Khan which was a rare incident in history. By mid-March Bangabandhu became the de facto head of government in Bangladesh. Basically, Bangabandhu conducted the state from March 7 to 25 in 1971. Mujib-Yahia meeting was started on March 16 in Dhaka regarding transfer of power. Later, that meeting was continued up to March 24 among Mujib, Yahia and Bhutto. Yahia left Dhaka in the evening on March 25, 1971 after falling to the ground of the discussion.



Pakistani Military Force invaded on unarmed Bangalees on the ominous night of March 25, 1971. Then Bangabandhu proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh over warless from his residence of Road no. 32 of Dhanmondi and evoked to his countrymen to continue the freedom fight until obliterating the remnant invaders from the soil of Bangla. After proclamation of independence, he was captured from his residence and was taken to the jail in Karachi of Pakistan to be encountered by a concealed judgement in the crime of proclamation of independence and insurgency. The judgement gave him death sentence.



Death horror, allurement of power and the like could not assuage his attitude of firmed struggle. The valiant Bangalees snatched the desired victory on December 16, 1971 amid freedom fight of nine months. Bangabandhu returned in his newly freed sovereign motherland, Bangladesh on January 10, 1972 like a hero of history from Pakistan's jail. Bangabandhu took responsibility of the newly independent country and declared a national program to reconstruct and rehabilitate of the war-torn country on the occasion of economic emancipation within three years.



Finally, it could be told that the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the undisputed leader of Bangalees and the greatest Bangalee of thousand years. Now, the nation is observing his birthday which reminds us once again about the uniqueness of the creation of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu's pivotal role. Without his birth, the nation perhaps the nation would not attain independence; resulting, the nation lagged behind in developing works and lost its education, literature, culture, language etc. The nation observed yearly his birth day on March 17 with deep befitting manner.

Mir Mahfuzul Haque is a Retired Professor & Principal











