

War in Ukraine: Developing countries will bear the brunt



While the war will inevitably incur devastating toll across the world, the developing countries are distinctly susceptible of the fallouts of the war, due to the abrupt disruptions on the critical supply chain and concomitant economic convulsions that might ensue. Hence, beyond the great power tussle and inexorable belligerence, war has knock-on effects which is set to mold peoples' lives far distant from war front and it is an ineluctable reality in a globalized world where the fate of every countries are bound intricately to extent that any upheaval in one part of the world doesn't remain localized and soon metastasized and transform realities in a far-plunged region.



The Ukraine war is a radical break from a world predicated on peaceful interdependence. The reliance on peaceful interdependence as a guiding precept in interstate interaction has meant that the eventuality of war has been averted in the collective attempt to cushion the world economy from the adverse attrition of war, as gratuitous hostility inhibits peaceful exchange of flourishing economic ties. This principle holds true in explaining relative peace in the wake of Cold-war, whereby the economic consideration dictated sway and averted outbreak of the major war. This interdependence as a deterrent to war is elucidated when we understand the intricate array of interconnected ties that sustains global fate and any war run the risk of severing indispensable ties.



However, the strife between countries has become increasingly unencumbered by the economic considerations as the question of identity has been reincarnated as the dominant logic of the contemporary world, a shift that has been attendant with the reformulation of the world from relative stability of post-Cold War to emerging multilateral power dynamics. Hence, the power considerations dispenses with the scruples about the economic implications.



While the contemporary era is predominantly precipitated by the great powers due to their heightening irreconcilability in different spheres, the developing countries are more vulnerable to the devastating toll that war incurs, as war swiftly transcend border and is transmitted throughout the world by reverberations in the economic realm. This is more so in the case of the Ukraine war.



The Ukraine war is poised to compound the supply chain dilemma further, as both Ukraine and Russia constitute the chief exporters of some important global commodities. Especially, allegedly unprovoked war by Russia has raises the possibility of looming sanctions with detrimental consequences for the world economy.



Although Russia's economic heft in the world is not on a par with China, however owing to its possession of scarce commodities such as gas and oil, Russia wields significant sway in the European market. Any ill-advised western sanction will prejudice the unhindered supply of these critical commodities and will escalate the cost of these commodities. Moreover, the general people of the Europe will succumb to unprecedented heating crisis due to the abrupt escalation of the prices. Besides, the sanction on these commodities will impinge on the supply of other commodities that rely upon gas and oil for production.



While Europe's susceptibility to commodities come from Russia will have a toll on the economy of these countries, it is however the developing countries that will bear the brunt by being distinctly exposed to the detrimental consequences to war. Bulk of the developing countries have been pummelled by the supply chain crisis that ensued in the wake of Covid-19 and are reeling from crippling inflation due to the escalation in the prices of commodities. This predicament will be further prolonged due to the unforeseen advent of the war as the sanction will prevent the developing countries access to the vital commodities.



Furthermore, the war in Ukraine is set to precipitate an agonizing food crisis in the world, as both Ukraine and Russia are critical in sustaining the world food supply chain. Russia is the fundamental source of the world's fertilizers, an essential ingredient for food production. The fertilizer production elsewhere is set to be stymied due to escalating gas prices. Hence, the war in Ukraine will trigger soaring prices of fertilizers, thus incurring more prices for the farmer that will result in the surge in food-prices.



Besides, Ukraine and Russia constitutes the prime exporters of wheat across the world. However, the war threatens disruption in the wheat production .This disruption will be devastating for the developing countries which are grappling with heightened inflation. Moreover, the likelihood of a food crisis has been aggravated due to Ukraine war and consequent possibility of sanction-induced global food disruption.



In contrast, the post-Cold War period witnessed a prolonged period of economic revival and economy become prime preoccupation of states to the point of rendering the interstate strife an untenable on strict economic ground. However, the resurfacing of the pent-up hostilities is primed for becoming an enduring reality of the world harkening back to the internecine clashes of the 20th century. This is especially a gruelling prospect for the developing countries, as the reincarnation of the conflict will be damaging for the economic prosperity of these countries and will entangle them in the tussle of the great power.



This is reminiscent of the aligned international politics in the Cold-war era which witnessed an overt bifurcation of the developing states based on their allegiance to the superpowers. Hence, the emergence of the war in the international scene will ensue a cold-war style aligned politics which will hinder economic development and encroach upon the political autonomy of the developing countries.



Moreover, the war in Ukraine will not remain localized to the theatre of war; rather in a globalized world the war will have far-reaching implication for the developing countries. In the wake of debilitating pandemic and concomitant convulsions in the economic realm, this war is an outright anathema to the developing countries as the conflict will put the world economies in disarray by prolonged disruption in the supply chains. Besides, the war in Ukraine is set to reincarnate the great power clashes and will have a consequent effect of increasing great power overtures to tilt the developing countries within their fold, a contingency that will impinge upon the economic vitality and political autonomy of the developing countries.

Kazi Asszad Hossan is a student, Department of International

Relations, University of Dhaka

















