

Climate change threatens achieving UHC



This extends beyond merely providing "coverage" and has three main components: a broad set of healthcare services must be accessible, affordable, and of sufficiently high quality to improve health outcomes.



UHC includes the full spectrum of essential, quality health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care across the life course.The delivery of these services requires adequate and competent health and care workers with optimal skills mix at facility, outreach and community level, and who are equitably distributed, adequately supported and enjoy decent work.



UHC strategies enable everyone to access the services that address the most significant causes of disease and death and ensure that the quality of those services is good enough to improve the health of the people who receive them.



Climate change severely jeopardizes the realization of UHC in various ways - including by compounding the existing burden of disease and by exacerbating existing barriers to accessing health services, often at the times when they are most needed.



According to the WHO, over 930 million people - around 12% of the world's population - spend at least 10% of their household budget to pay for health care. With the poorest people largely uninsured, health shocks and stresses already currently push around 100 million people into poverty every year, with the impacts of climate change worsening this trend.



Within the next few decades, extreme weather events will become more common due to climate change, damaging hospitals and clinics. Flooding will exacerbate the spread of waterborne disease, overwhelming health systems with sudden spikes in diseases like cholera. And, droughts will jeopardize food security for already malnourished populations.



Achieving effective UHC even in the absence of climate change is difficult. Climate change is a "meta problem," creating strong headwinds that will make ensuring access to affordable, high quality care more challenging.



The effects of climate change will interact with other forces that affect health. Three of the top causes (cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, and diabetes) are exacerbated by climate change, as is mental health. Climate change is also increasing the frequency and geographic spread of infectious diseases.These disease burdens related to climate change pose added obstacles to UHC by increasing overall use and costs of healthcare.



As UHC programmes seek to define the essential services that they will cover and to build financial models for their costs, these growing and novel burdens will make appropriate coverage more challenging. In addition, tools used by policy makers for prioritization in coverage decisions will need to be updated to reflect shifts in disease burdens from climate change.



The number of displaced people is predicted by the World Bank to be 143 million by 2050 in just three regions (Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia), in part because of climate change. Displacement might be driven by property loss, resource shortages, and conflicts.



These consequences of climate change occur on the backdrop of broader political and societal issues, such as immigration policies and conflict, showing the complexities of the problem. Ensuring that a largely stationary population can access a broad set of high-quality services is hard enough; delivering UHC to a migratory population is substantially more challenging.



Displaced populations have distinct health related needs, as they may have different rates of conditions, face mental health problems, and bring novel diseases. The influx of people alone might pose a challenge to local healthcare systems-particularly in locations with no or low coverage-as they struggle to manage the increased patient volume and provide culturally sensitive care.



The World Bank estimates that climate change will push 100 million more people into poverty by 2030 due to factors like property loss, increased health burdens, and decreased crop yields. Poorer populations are particularly susceptible to the threats posed by climate change, creating a cycle in which climate change exacerbates existing social and political issues by both creating poverty and trapping people within it.



People might be unable to access care due to transportation difficulties caused by road damage or the unavailability of emergency medical services. Systems might face barriers to maintaining public health and preventive strategies, such as the surveillance of emerging threats.



Climate change is threatening to undermine the achievement of UHC through negative health outcomes and healthcare system disruptions. Climate change and UHC agendas bolster each other as they both strive to improve health and achieve health equity.



Immediate and innovative action is needed to tackle the threat that climate change poses to achieving universal health coverage (UHC). As the impacts of climate change become more acute, with diseases spreading faster and more extreme weather posing a greater threat to communities, they healthcare system will need to come up with more responsive emergency care and be better prepared to face financial constraints.



As many countries most vulnerable to climate change are also those with the lowest UHC coverage, the need for a synchronized agenda to optimize UHC while mitigating climate change will be imperative. UHC plans should work to improve the understanding of climate change, use novel climate sensitive financial frameworks, and incorporate the mitigation of greenhouse gases.



We must adapt and strengthen health systems with broader infrastructure to build climate resilience, ensuring that healthcare can still be provided during climate crises and to account for evolving climate-related issues.



In addition, reducing the impacts of climate change on health depends heavily on mitigating climate change. This is principally dependent on interventionsacross energy, food and agriculture, and transport sectors, as well as reducing the health sector's own climate change footprint- with climate sensitive changes made inthese four sectors certain to yield clearhealth benefits due to improvements in airquality, diet and physical activity and more.



Changes to the health system, such asadapting systems to incorporate climateresilience into facilities and supplychains, is a vital component in the fight against the impacts of climate change onhealth.



When healthcare is most urgently needed - for example, during a climate-related extreme weather event - it may not be possible to provide it due to damage to the physical buildings from which health care is provided or due to disruptionto water or electrical supplies, indicatingthe need for climate-resilient facilities.



In other instances, climate-related supplychain challenges may prevent essential medicines from being delivered to thehealthcare facility, indicating a need forclimate-resilient supply chains.



Climate change is poised to redefine the global health landscape and failure to anticipate and prepare for challenges and evolving disease burdens will render anylevel of UHC unviable. Given that climate change causes anincreased risk of health issues, particularlyor the most marginalized, if UHC is tobe attained (or improved in countrieswhere it exists) then we cannot rely onprevious strategies.



Instead, we must work towards a climate-resilient health systemto ensure we account for these evolving climate-related health issues and enableessential healthcare to be provided for all.

Tanvir Ahmad, Urban Planner; Climate Change & Public Health Researcher













