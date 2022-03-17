Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two to die, one get life term in murder cases

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in three districts- Gopalganj, Feni and Khulna.
GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a farmer in Muksudpur Upazila in 2011.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.
The condemned convict is Ganapati Madal.
The court also fined him Tk 50,000.
According to the prosecution, Bholanath Das, a resident of Mohatali Village in Muksudpur Upazila, was hacked by Ganapati Mandal and his 25 supporters on June 15, 2011.  
Bholanath Das, later, succumbed to his injuries at Faridpur Medical College Hospital on June 17 in 2011 while undergoing treatment.  
The deceased's son Jharu Das lodged a murder case with Muksudpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Following this, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing 15 people.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday noon.
The court also acquitted 14 others as their guilt was not proven.
Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Md Shahiduzzaman Khan and Advocate Fazlul Haque Khan conducted the case on behalf of the state while Advocate Kazi Mezbah Uddin was on the side of the accused.
FENI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Fulgazi Upazila of the district in 2012.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Kaysar Mosharof Yusuf handed down the verdict.
The condemned convict is Abdul Quader Zakaria, 40, a resident of Khajuria Village in the upazila.
The court also fined the convict Tk 30,000.
According to the prosecution, Zakaria tortured his wife Ayesha Akhter and strangled her at his home on January 5 in 2012. She was later taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Following this, police arrested Ayesha's husband Zakaria .
On June 2 in 2012, the investigating officer of the case and Fulgazi PS Inspector Abul Manzur submitted a charge-sheet to the court against him.
The trial began on October 9 of the same year.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his former wife in Dumuria Upazila in 2021.
District and Sessions Judge Mashiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict.
The condemned convict is Liton Molla.
According to the prosecution, Liton Molla often locked into quarrels with his second wife Parvin Begum over family issues.
At one stage, Parvin divorced her husband.
Following this, Liton Molla hacked his wife to death on June 15, 2021.
The deceased's elder daughter lodged a murder case with Dumuria PS in this connection.
Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on August 30, 2021 against Liton Molla.
After examining the case records and 18 witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two to die, one get life term in murder cases
Covid-19: One more dies, 20 more infected in Rajshahi
Prices of essentials go beyond purchasing capacity of commoners
Three fined for hoarding edible oil in Jhenidah, Noakhali
12 killed, 27 injured in road mishaps
Communist Party of Bangladesh formed a human chain
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Rajibpur
72 detained on different charges in 5 dists


Latest News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Dhaka, Delhi friendship deeper than ocean: FS
EIB gives over Tk 2350cr as loan to support Covid vaccination
Russia does not need print money: Putin
BPL Football: Bashundhara Kings beat Saif SC 4-3
‘Son kills father’ in city
Voting in SCBA polls ends
Iraq to import mango, vegetables, potatoes from Bangladesh
Saudi foreign minister leaves Dhaka
VAT on edible oil imports reduced by 10pc
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Zelensky urges Russian officials to resign from their positions
New US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas
NATO countries to deliver weapons to Ukraine: Netherlands
'You are not alone', 3 Prime Ministers to Ukraine
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft