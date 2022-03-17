Two to die, one get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in three districts- Gopalganj, Feni and Khulna.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a farmer in Muksudpur Upazila in 2011.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Ganapati Madal.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Bholanath Das, a resident of Mohatali Village in Muksudpur Upazila, was hacked by Ganapati Mandal and his 25 supporters on June 15, 2011.

Bholanath Das, later, succumbed to his injuries at Faridpur Medical College Hospital on June 17 in 2011 while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's son Jharu Das lodged a murder case with Muksudpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Following this, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing 15 people.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday noon.

The court also acquitted 14 others as their guilt was not proven.

Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Md Shahiduzzaman Khan and Advocate Fazlul Haque Khan conducted the case on behalf of the state while Advocate Kazi Mezbah Uddin was on the side of the accused.

FENI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Fulgazi Upazila of the district in 2012.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Kaysar Mosharof Yusuf handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Abdul Quader Zakaria, 40, a resident of Khajuria Village in the upazila.

The court also fined the convict Tk 30,000.

According to the prosecution, Zakaria tortured his wife Ayesha Akhter and strangled her at his home on January 5 in 2012. She was later taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following this, police arrested Ayesha's husband Zakaria .

On June 2 in 2012, the investigating officer of the case and Fulgazi PS Inspector Abul Manzur submitted a charge-sheet to the court against him.

The trial began on October 9 of the same year.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his former wife in Dumuria Upazila in 2021.

District and Sessions Judge Mashiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Liton Molla.

According to the prosecution, Liton Molla often locked into quarrels with his second wife Parvin Begum over family issues.

At one stage, Parvin divorced her husband.

Following this, Liton Molla hacked his wife to death on June 15, 2021.

The deceased's elder daughter lodged a murder case with Dumuria PS in this connection.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on August 30, 2021 against Liton Molla.

After examining the case records and 18 witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.