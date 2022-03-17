Covid-19: One more dies, 20 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 16: One more person died of and 20 more infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

A total of 15 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,150 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit falling trends compared to the previous day's five.

Among the fifteen new infected cases, five were detected in Pabna, followed by four in Natore, two in Rajshahi and Joypurhat each, and one in Bogura and Sirajganj districts each.

A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,15,381 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 58 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.

Earlier, one more person died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said the deceased, a resident of Kushtia District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

A total of ten people are now undergoing treatment at the hospital till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of five more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,19,135 here.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit falling trends compared to the previous day's 11.

Among the five new infected cases, three were detected in Sirajganj, followed by one in Bogura and Pabna districts each.

The death toll remained same figure at 1,747, including 705 in Bogura, 341 in Rajshahi with 219 in the city and 179 in Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,15,323 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 30 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.









