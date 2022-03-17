Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Covid-19: One more dies, 20 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 16: One more person died of and 20 more infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
A total of 15 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,19,150 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit falling trends compared to the previous day's five.
Among the fifteen new infected cases, five were detected in Pabna, followed by four in Natore, two in Rajshahi and Joypurhat each, and one in Bogura and Sirajganj districts each.
A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,15,381 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 58 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.
Earlier, one more person died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Tuesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said the deceased, a resident of Kushtia District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
 A total of ten people are now undergoing treatment at the hospital till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of five more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,19,135 here.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit falling trends compared to the previous day's 11.
Among the five new infected cases, three were detected in Sirajganj, followed by one in Bogura and Pabna districts each.
The death toll remained same figure at 1,747, including 705 in Bogura, 341 in Rajshahi with 219 in the city and 179 in Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Among the total infected, 1,15,323 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 30 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two to die, one get life term in murder cases
Covid-19: One more dies, 20 more infected in Rajshahi
Prices of essentials go beyond purchasing capacity of commoners
Three fined for hoarding edible oil in Jhenidah, Noakhali
12 killed, 27 injured in road mishaps
Communist Party of Bangladesh formed a human chain
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Rajibpur
72 detained on different charges in 5 dists


Latest News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Dhaka, Delhi friendship deeper than ocean: FS
EIB gives over Tk 2350cr as loan to support Covid vaccination
Russia does not need print money: Putin
BPL Football: Bashundhara Kings beat Saif SC 4-3
‘Son kills father’ in city
Voting in SCBA polls ends
Iraq to import mango, vegetables, potatoes from Bangladesh
Saudi foreign minister leaves Dhaka
VAT on edible oil imports reduced by 10pc
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Zelensky urges Russian officials to resign from their positions
New US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas
NATO countries to deliver weapons to Ukraine: Netherlands
'You are not alone', 3 Prime Ministers to Ukraine
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft