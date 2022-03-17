

Prices of essentials go beyond purchasing capacity of commoners

Following rise in soya bean oil, other kitchen items including onion, sugar, egg, farm-hen and fish have gone up in recent times in district bazaars.

Consumers from low and lower-middle classes have turned puzzled. Prices of essentials are going beyond their purchasing capacities.

A recent visit to Portroad and Battala bazaars found almost volatile pricing pictures. At the retail level, both local and Indian onions were selling at Tk 50 per kg against previous Tk 50. This Tk 10 price-up of the onion variety took place in a week only. Packet sugar is selling at Tk 85 per kg against Tk 83 per kg. Loose sugar is selling at Tk 78 against previous Tk 76.

Per kg tomato price has increased to Tk 40 from 30, brinjal to Tk 80 from 60, snake gourd to Tk 60 from 50, papaya to Tk 30 from 25, cucumber to Tk 70 from 50, and coriander to Tk 60 from 40. Besides, ridge is selling at Tk 60 per kg, radish at Tk 30, long bean at Tk 100, bitter gourd at Tk 120, flat bean at Tk 40, turnip at Tk 30, and chilli at Tk 60. Per piece cauliflower price has increased to Tk 60 from 50, and sweet pumpkin to Tk 40 from 30. Per piece cabbage is selling at Tk 20.

Potato is selling at Tk 15 per kg. Per kg packet of aata is selling at Tk 40 while maida (flour) at Tk 55 per kg.

A consumer at Portroad Bazar Sultan Khan said, the essentials' prices are going beyond purchasing capacities of general people. If price rise continues in such a trend, the survival will become difficult, he added.

A retail grocer and proprietor of Jayat Store at the Bazar Habibur Rahman said, in the wholesale bazaars most essential commodities are continuing up-rising; so, retail markets have been impacted. "And we are directionless," he added.

"I can't say clearly about price-up. Ramadan is ahead. Maybe the price has gone up for it," he maintained.

Garlic, ginger, red gram pulse, and edible oil prices remained unchanged. Per litre loose soya bean is selling at Tk 169 while bottled soya bean of other brands is selling at Tk 170.

Per kg ginger (local) is selling at Tk 80, ginger (China) at 120, garlic (local) at Tk 60, garlic (China) at Tk 120, coarse red gram pulse at Tk 95, and fine red gram pulse at Tk 120 per kg.

Rice price remained unchanged. On quality basis, fine rice is selling at Tk 60-52 per kg, najirshail at Tk 65-70, and BR-28 variety at Tk 50-52.

Broiler hen is selling at Tk 160 per kg against previous Tk 150, Sonali variety at Tk 260 against Tk 250, cock or layer at Tk 260 against previous Tk 250. Farm egg (per haali-four pieces) is selling at Tk 36-37 against previous Tk 35.

Md Reaz, proprietor of Messrs Reaz Poultry Feed at Battala Bazar in the city, said, per bag poultry feed has registered a Tk 200 up; that is why poultry farm owners have increased hen prices; and it has an impact on retail markets, pushing up the price.

Beef and mutton maintained no price change. Per kg beef is selling at Tk 580-600 while mutton at Tk 800-850.

Due to supply-side-crisis, fish prices have also increased. On category basis, per kg farm stinging cat fish is selling at Tk 600-650, rui at Tk 300-350, pungus at Tk 180-200, carp at Tk 400-600, tilapia at Tk 140-150, sea dhela (sun fish) at Tk 340-360, ayr at Tk 900-1,100, local sing fish at Tk 950-1,000, and local shrimp (small) at Tk 800-900.







BARISHAL, Mar 16: Prices of all essentials are continuing to rise in the district.Following rise in soya bean oil, other kitchen items including onion, sugar, egg, farm-hen and fish have gone up in recent times in district bazaars.Consumers from low and lower-middle classes have turned puzzled. Prices of essentials are going beyond their purchasing capacities.A recent visit to Portroad and Battala bazaars found almost volatile pricing pictures. At the retail level, both local and Indian onions were selling at Tk 50 per kg against previous Tk 50. This Tk 10 price-up of the onion variety took place in a week only. Packet sugar is selling at Tk 85 per kg against Tk 83 per kg. Loose sugar is selling at Tk 78 against previous Tk 76.Per kg tomato price has increased to Tk 40 from 30, brinjal to Tk 80 from 60, snake gourd to Tk 60 from 50, papaya to Tk 30 from 25, cucumber to Tk 70 from 50, and coriander to Tk 60 from 40. Besides, ridge is selling at Tk 60 per kg, radish at Tk 30, long bean at Tk 100, bitter gourd at Tk 120, flat bean at Tk 40, turnip at Tk 30, and chilli at Tk 60. Per piece cauliflower price has increased to Tk 60 from 50, and sweet pumpkin to Tk 40 from 30. Per piece cabbage is selling at Tk 20.Potato is selling at Tk 15 per kg. Per kg packet of aata is selling at Tk 40 while maida (flour) at Tk 55 per kg.A consumer at Portroad Bazar Sultan Khan said, the essentials' prices are going beyond purchasing capacities of general people. If price rise continues in such a trend, the survival will become difficult, he added.A retail grocer and proprietor of Jayat Store at the Bazar Habibur Rahman said, in the wholesale bazaars most essential commodities are continuing up-rising; so, retail markets have been impacted. "And we are directionless," he added."I can't say clearly about price-up. Ramadan is ahead. Maybe the price has gone up for it," he maintained.Garlic, ginger, red gram pulse, and edible oil prices remained unchanged. Per litre loose soya bean is selling at Tk 169 while bottled soya bean of other brands is selling at Tk 170.Per kg ginger (local) is selling at Tk 80, ginger (China) at 120, garlic (local) at Tk 60, garlic (China) at Tk 120, coarse red gram pulse at Tk 95, and fine red gram pulse at Tk 120 per kg.Rice price remained unchanged. On quality basis, fine rice is selling at Tk 60-52 per kg, najirshail at Tk 65-70, and BR-28 variety at Tk 50-52.Broiler hen is selling at Tk 160 per kg against previous Tk 150, Sonali variety at Tk 260 against Tk 250, cock or layer at Tk 260 against previous Tk 250. Farm egg (per haali-four pieces) is selling at Tk 36-37 against previous Tk 35.Md Reaz, proprietor of Messrs Reaz Poultry Feed at Battala Bazar in the city, said, per bag poultry feed has registered a Tk 200 up; that is why poultry farm owners have increased hen prices; and it has an impact on retail markets, pushing up the price.Beef and mutton maintained no price change. Per kg beef is selling at Tk 580-600 while mutton at Tk 800-850.Due to supply-side-crisis, fish prices have also increased. On category basis, per kg farm stinging cat fish is selling at Tk 600-650, rui at Tk 300-350, pungus at Tk 180-200, carp at Tk 400-600, tilapia at Tk 140-150, sea dhela (sun fish) at Tk 340-360, ayr at Tk 900-1,100, local sing fish at Tk 950-1,000, and local shrimp (small) at Tk 800-900.