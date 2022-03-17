Video
Three fined for hoarding edible oil in Jhenidah, Noakhali

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondents

Two separate mobile courts in two days fined three traders Tk 85,000 for hoarding edible oil in two districts- Jhenidah and Noakhali.
JHENIDAH: A mobile court here on Tuesday night has seized 65,000 litres of soya bean oil and fined two godown owners Tk 35,000 for hoarding the oil in Shailakupa Upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, the mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Partho Protim Sheel conducted a drive at Kabirpur Bazar at around 8pm and seized the edible oil from two godowns.
Later, the team fined the godown owners Shankar Kumar Kundu Tk 20,000 and Razu Kumar Kundu Tk 15,000.
BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Monday fined Tk 50,000 to a shop owner on charge of hoarding edible oil in Begumganj Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Noakhali Unit DNCRP Assistant Director Kawsar Mia imposed the fine to Rajesh Banik, owner of Messrs Bijoya Bhandar.
Acting on a tip-off, the mobile court conducted a drive at the shop in Dakshin Bazar area and found 18,000 litres of soya bean oil in 88 drums hoarded in a storehouse, said Kawsar Mia.


