12 killed, 27 injured in road mishaps

A total of 12 people have been killed and at least 27 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Naogaon, Dinajpur, Gazipur, Bogura, Khulna, Cumilla, Barishal, Chandpur and Chattogram, in two days.

NAOGAON: Three people including a minor girl have been killed in separate road accidents in Raninagar and Manda upazilas of the district in two days.

A schoolgirl was killed in a road accident in Raninagar Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sathi Rani, 9, daughter of Sree Boloram Chandra, a resident of Sahana Para Village under Kashimpur Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at Kashimpur Needs International School.

Local sources said Sathi Rani was returning home from school at around 11:30am.

At that time, an Atrai-bound battery-run auto-van hit her in Sahanapara area on the Raninagar-Atrai Road while she was crossing the road, which left the girl seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sathi Rani dead.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raninagar Police Station (PS0 Shahin Akanda confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

Earlier, two people were killed as a bus crushed them in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Sattar, 60, a resident of Singa Village, and Khorshed Ali, 45, of Bangra Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a bus veered off pedestrian Khorshed. Instantly, it rammed into a van carrying Sattar in Chouddamile area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Road at around 9am, leaving Sattar dead on the spot and Khorshed critically injured.

Later, severely injured Khorshed was declared dead at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on arrival.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A truck driver was killed and his assistant injured in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district at dawn on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shakil, 40, son of Ashraf Ali, a resident of Tantibandar Village in Mirpur Upazila of Kushtia District.

The injured is Asif, assistant of the deceased.

Police sources said a hardboard-laden truck was heading to Dinajpur from Dhaka at dawn. At one stage, the truck fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering near Bazitpur Bazar on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Road in the upazila, which left its driver Shakil dead on the spot and his assistant Asif critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured was admitted to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex.

Nawabganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident.

GAZIPUR: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Kaliganj and Kaliakair upazilas of the district in two days.

A man was killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jasim Uddin, 32, son of late Moslem Uddin, a resident of Golan Village under Nagori Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Golan Dorjibari area on the Kanchan-Mirer Bazar Bypass Road in the morning. Being hit by the truck, the motorcycle slammed into a roadside wall after losing its control over the steering, which left its rider Jasim dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a nearby hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ulukhola Police Outpost under Kaliganj PS Modhu Sudhan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

Earlier, a young man was killed in a road accident in Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir Ahammed, 21, son of Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Habibpur area in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Tanvir in Barachala area in the morning when he was returning to his house, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kaliakair PS OC Sohel Molla confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monjurul Milon, 38, son of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Dublagari Village in the upazila.

Sherpur Highway PS OC Baniul Anam said Manjurul Haque was crossing the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Khejurtala area in the morning. At that time, a speeding Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus crushed him. He died on the spot. The bus quickly fled soon after the accident.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, a case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A young man was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rajan, 20, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Chaltetala area under Satkhira Municipality.

The injured is Mehedi Hasan, 20, a resident of the same area.

Police and local sources said Rajan along with his friend Mehedi Hasan was going to Khulna from Satkhira at dawn riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, an unidentified truck hit the motorcycle near Chakundia Madrasa on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway at Chuknagar, which left Rajan dead on the spot and Mehedi Hasan critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Satkhira Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the killer truck managed to flee the scene soon after the accident.

Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

CUMILLA: At least 25 people were seriously injured in a road accident in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The accident took place in Dhitpur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 2:30pm on Tuesday.

Almost all the injured are residents of Noakhali District.

Police sources said a private car pushed a bus from behind and the bus also pushed a Dhaka-bound covered van from behind in Dhitpur area on the highway. The bus and covered van fell on both sides of the road. At least 25 passengers of the bus and private car were injured in the accident.

Daudkandi Highway PS OC Zahurul Haque said the injured passengers were rescued and rushed to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, six were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a three-wheeler and a motorcycle in Hizla Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Yasin, 15, a ninth grader at Mahishkhola Senior Dakhil Madrasa and son of Sattar Palban of Guabaria Union, and the three-wheeler's driver Quddus, 30, son of Hashem Hawladar of Charmemania Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a three-wheeler collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying Yasin on a road in Kauria Bazar area under Guabaria Union in the afternoon, which left Yasin dead on the spot and Quddus injured.

Locals rescued injured Quddus and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the SBMCH morgue for autopsies.

Hizla PS OC Yunus Mia confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sowrav Hossain, 20, son of Mintu Miah, a resident of Kumardugi Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Quoting locals, Haziganj PS OC Mohammad Jobair Syed said a three-wheeler hit a motorcycle in Bakila area on the Cumilla-Chandpur Regional Highway, leaving motorcycle rider Sowrav dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Harun, 55, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Hathazari Municipality.

Local sources said Harun was returning home with rice of open market sale (OMS) from a local market in the morning.

At that time, a Hathazari-bound auto-rickshaw hit him in Gunnibaper Ghata area near Mirer Haat Bazar on the Hathazari-Nazirhat Highway, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.

Later, Harun succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

CMCH Police Outpost SI Alauddin Talukdar confirmed the incident.













