72 detained on different charges in 5 dists

Three fined for hoarding edible oil in Jhenidah, Noakhali

Prices of essentials go beyond purchasing capacity of commoners

Covid-19: One more dies, 20 more infected in Rajshahi

Two to die, one get life term in murder cases

Communist Party of Bangladesh formed a human chain in Gouripur Upazila of Mymensingh on Tuesday, protesting recent price hike of essentials. photo: observer

