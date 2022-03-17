Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Rajibpur

RAJIBPUR, KURIGRAM, Mar 16: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide in Rajibpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Rumi Akhter, 14, was the daughter of Asmat Ali, a resident of Namapara Ampara Village in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Rajibpur Girls' High School. Local sources said Rumi hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 12pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Asmat Ali said Shahadat, son of Atwar Rahman of Dhulauri Village, often teased Rumi as she rejected his love proposal.

Rumi might have committed suicide following the matter, his father alleged.

An unnatural death case was filed with Rajibpur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Mozaharul Islam confirmed the incident.













