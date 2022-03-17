Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Game not over yet, winning presidential polls won't be easy for BJP: Mamata

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

KOLKATA, Mar 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that despite the BJP's recent victory in assembly elections in four states, winning the upcoming presidential polls may not be easy for the saffron party as it doesn't have even half the total number of legislators across the country.
Asserting that the "game is not yet over", Banerjee said that those who don't have even half of the total number of legislators in the country should not talk big as parties like Samajwadi Party, despite defeat in assembly polls, are stronger electorally than last time.
"The presidential elections will not that be easy for the BJP this time. They don't have even half of the total MLAs in the country. Opposition parties together have more MLAs across the nation," she said in the assembly.
"The game is not yet over. Even parties like the Samajwadi Party, which lost the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, has more MLAs than it had last time," she said.
The presidential elections are conducted indirectly through an electoral college consisting of elected members of the Parliament and legislative assemblies of states and Union             territories.    -ZEE NEWS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Game not over yet, winning presidential polls won't be easy for BJP: Mamata
British PM meets Saudi, UAE leaders as war roils oil prices
Court upholds school hijab ban in India's south
British PM says West must end Russian energy ‘addiction’
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Swiss neutrality under fire over Ukraine war
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
UN launches biodiversity talks


Latest News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Dhaka, Delhi friendship deeper than ocean: FS
EIB gives over Tk 2350cr as loan to support Covid vaccination
Russia does not need print money: Putin
BPL Football: Bashundhara Kings beat Saif SC 4-3
‘Son kills father’ in city
Voting in SCBA polls ends
Iraq to import mango, vegetables, potatoes from Bangladesh
Saudi foreign minister leaves Dhaka
VAT on edible oil imports reduced by 10pc
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Zelensky urges Russian officials to resign from their positions
New US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas
NATO countries to deliver weapons to Ukraine: Netherlands
'You are not alone', 3 Prime Ministers to Ukraine
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft