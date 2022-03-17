Video
Thursday, 17 March, 2022
Sports

Bangladesh hockey team face Oman today  

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Spirited Bangladesh team face Oman in their last Pool B match of the ongoing Men's AHF Cup Hockey scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The match kicks off at 3.45 pm (BST).
Ahead of the match ,the Bangladesh hockey team completed a training session to make them well prepared for their last match of the tournament. Bangladesh already confirmed their spot in the last four in the tournament in style and they must be looking forward to finishing the group campaign as the best team with winning the last match against Oman.
Earlier, Bangladesh got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament opening match , dumped Singapore by 7-0 goals in their second match and defeated Iran by 6-2 goals in their third Pool B match.
Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament and also looking forward to defending the title for the fourth occasion.
The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh squad:
Goalkeepers: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon; Defenders: Rezaul Karim Babu, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Khorshedur Rahman, Ashraful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz; Midfielders: Sarwar Hossain, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Naim Uddin, Prince Lal Samanta, Roman Sarkar; Forwards: Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Pushkor Khisha Mimo, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan Roki(Jr), Mahabub Hossain.     -BSS


