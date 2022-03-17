Alauddin allround show sinks Mohammedan in DPL



Alauddin Babu playing a shot. photo: FACEBOOK

Alauddin Babu was instrumental in beating Mohammedan at ease, hitting a 19-ball-46 not out and claiming 2-55.

Being sent to bat first, Shinepukur racked up 250-7 and then their bowlers bowled well in tandem to wrap up the Motijhil outfit for 209 in 48.3 overs.

Shinepukur made a slow start with opener Anisul Islam Emon and Rakin Ahmed eating up a large number of deliveries. Emon made 14 off 27 while Rakin played 74 balls for his 39.

Soumya Sarkar however jolted Shinepukur with his military pace to leave them 44-3 and when Suhrawardi Shuvo removed Rakin, Shinepukur were 91-4 in 31st over.

Sikandar Raza also was dismissed after making 42 but Sajjadul Haque injected life in the innings, blasting 70 off 59 with six fours and two sixes. Alauddin Babu then finished off the things, clattering four fours and three sixes for his 46 not out off 19 deliveries.

Soumya Sarkar ended up with 3-52 and Salahuddin Shaki;l took 2-49.

Soumya might be successful with cherry but he failed to do his job with willow, being out on 7. Opener Parvej Hossain Emon held the innings together as Mohammedan were reduced to 68-5 due to their top order batters' failure.

Parvej scored 54 and Suhrawardi Shuvo made 51 but that just reduced the margin of the defeat.

Nayeem Hasan, Alauddin Babu and Anisul Islam Emon bagged two wickets apiece. -BSS











