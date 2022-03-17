Bangladesh face Nepal today

SAFF U-18 Women's Championship Defending champions Bangladesh will start their SAFF U-18 Women's Championship campaign as they face Nepal scheduled to be held today at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, India.

The match kicks off at 7.30 pm (BST).

Ahead of the first match, the eve team completed their third training session today at Tata Football Academy (TFA) training ground.

Bangladesh women's team head coach Golam Robanni Choton said his team have been taking very hard preparation since the first week of January and this team also played three practice matches before coming to India, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation Bhaban. Choton said India is a strong team and they have many advantages as they have a home field, supporters, familiar weather and environment, but Bangladesh is also prepared to give their best effort in the tournament.

Terming India and Nepal as the tough opponents in the tournament, Choton said the tournament would be very competitive because all three teams are very strong.

The Bangladesh's head coach said his girls have been able to put up a magnificent display in the last few SAFF tournaments. It's also a good sign for the team. It'll also create a golden opportunity for the team to better understand and prepare the game strategy.

Bangladesh will meet host India on March 19. Bangladesh will then play the return match against Nepal and India on March 23 and 25 respectively. All the matches will be held at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. -BSS







