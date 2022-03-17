Video
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:46 AM
Home Sports

TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Bashundhara manages to escape Saif's grip 4-3

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Sports Reporter

Both the team had the chance to win the match and following a lot of turns, Bashundhara Kings finally managed to escape the grasp of Saif Sporting Club in a 4-3 match in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday in Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka.
It was Brazilian striker Robson Robinho who opened the score sheet for the host in the fourth minute. But Nigerian striker Mfon Sunday Udoh levelled the score for Saif boys in the 19th minute.
Seven-minute later, the host returned to the game with a goal of local midfielder Matin Miah. This 23-year-old local booter extended the lead scoring another in the 55th minute.
Saif succeeded to lessen the difference with a 60-minute goal of Fahim while they equalised the margin in the 67th minute after another local star Riyadul Hossain Rafi found the post.
However, the desperate Bashundhara boys finally netted the match-winning goal when their Iranian defender Khaled Shafiei hit the net in the 77th minute and they were able to hold the opponent from scoring any more till the long whistle.
Although Bashundhara Kings was able to win the match, Saif SC received admiration from the fans for their endeavours to win the match till the dying minute.
In the other match in Munshiganj, Dhaka Abahani was stuck to a goalless tie against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.







