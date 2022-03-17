Video
Thursday, 17 March, 2022
Archery Asia Cup Ranking

Nasrin ,Diya Famida reach pre-quarterfinal

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique and Famida Sultana Nisha reached pre quarterfinal of the recurve women's singles elimination (knock out) event of the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 after having bye held on Wednesday at Phuket, in Thailand.
In the recurve women's team event qualification  round, the Bangladesh archery team comprising Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique Famida Sultana Nisha  finished second position after scoring 1866. The women's recurve team will compete against Kazakhstan in the elimination (knock out) round semifinal.   
In the recurve mixed team event qualification round, the Bangladesh team comprising  Ruman Sana and Nasrin Akter finished third after scoring 1295. Bangladesh will face host Thailand in the elimination round quarterfinal.
In the compound men's singles event, Newaz Ahmed Rakib,  finished 7th scoring 694,  Mithu Rahman finished  16th after scoring 685,  Himu Bachar finished  24th scoring 680, and Ruman Sana finished 25th after scoring 679.
While in the recurve women's singles event, Nasrin Akter finished second scoring 642, Diya Siddique finished 8th scoring 616 and Famida Sultana Nisha finished 9th scoring 608    
In the compound men's singles elimination (knockout) round,  Mithu Rahman, Newaz Ahmed Rakib moved the pre quarter final after eliminating their respective rivals in the round of sixteen while two Bangladesh archers Himu Bachar and Sohel Rana failed to go through in the last eight stage as they lost their Indian rivals in the round of sixteen.
In the compound men's team event qualification round, Bangladesh archery team comprising Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Mithui Rahman and Himu Bachar finished fifth position after scoring  2059. The Bangladesh compound men's team will face Thailand in the elimination round quarterfinal.
While in the compound mixed team event qualification round, Bangladesh  archery team comprising Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Shamoly Roy finished fifth position after scoring 1369. The Bangladesh team will meet Thailand in the elimination round quarterfinal.     -BSS


