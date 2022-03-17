Want to do what no Bangladesh team has done before in SA: Domingo



Bangladesh national cricket team's practice session at Centurion on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

The Tigers have lost 19 matches across formats (six Tests, nine ODIs and four T20Is) in South Africa. Only time they could avoid a defeat in one ODI was in late 2008 in East London.

Domingo particularly talked about an ODI win in South Africa, saying that Bangladesh are good enough to win a match in this format outside of the country.

Bangladesh won the last ODI between the two sides when they beat South Africa by 21 runs in the 2019 World Cup in England.

"They (South Africa) are playing in their own conditions where they are a tough side to beat. They will start as favourites but that suits us coming as underdogs. It gives us a great opportunity to do something special. We want to do something that no Bangladesh team has done here before," Domingo told the reporters in South Africa.

Domingo is in South Africa with Bangladesh for the first time since taking up the top job in 2019.

"We are confident in our one-day side. We have played well in this format for a long period of time. Players understand their roles. We are expecting a competitive series.

He admitted beating South Africa at their own den will be an extremely tougher job. South Africa had recently whitewashed a team like India in a three-match ODI series. But Bangladesh drew inspiration from their recent Test win in New Zealand for the first time.

"They have just beaten India 3-0. We have definitely come here as underdogs, having not won a game here before."

"It is very exciting. South Africa is a big team. We are playing in great venues. We know it is going to be a tough series, but I am looking forward to it."

Domingo pinned hope on his fast bowlers to help the side win the match in South Africa, saying that if the fast bowler could take early wickets, the game could tilt their way.

"Both (top-order batters and pacers) have crucial roles to play. We know their bowling attack is dangerous. We have to do well in the first 20 overs. If our fast bowlers can pick up early wickets, it will put them under pressure," he said.

"I am very happy with our one-day team. We have a good balance. We have a good bit of batting depth. We have some experience at the top-order, and some exciting fast bowlers coming through. We have a balanced 50-over side which gives us a lot of confidence going into the series." -BSS











