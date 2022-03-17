

Domingo excited to have Shakib in South Africa

The ace allrounder sought a break from the tour, citing mental and physical fatigue despite being named in both Test and ODI tour and was allowed for it. But in a surprising move, he made him available for the tour at the eleventh hour, much to the relief of Doming.

"He (Shakib) balances our team. It is always difficult when he is not in the team - you are not sure if you need an extra bowler or extra batsman. It is great to have a player of his caliber around," Domingo said on Wednesday.

As a genuine allrounder, Shakib always gives the team the luxury of an extra batsman and bowler, according to Domingo.

He also praised Shakib for bringing a positive vibe in the team.

"He is experienced. He has been here before. He is a world-class player. We are very happy that he is on the tour. His energy, attitude and work ethic has been fantastic," he said.

Domingo had expressed concern over the team's catching of late, especially after Bangladesh had dropped several chances during the series against Afghanistan. He also said Bangladesh had shelled nine catches in the last five games.

There are still question marks over the team's ability to adjust to conditions in Centurion and Johannesburg, where the three ODIs are scheduled to take place.

"It will be no more difficult than anywhere else," he said. "Whether you are fielding here, in New Zealand or Bangladesh, a ball is a ball. You have to catch it. Obviously, there's a bit of altitude here. The ball travels a bit quicker. There's no major difference between catching here and catching in Bangladesh." -BSS











