Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:46 AM
Japan gives $314,631 to support 3 NGO projects

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022

Japan has extended a grant of US$314,631 to three NGOs - Research, Training and Management International (RTMI), Community Initiative Society (CIS) and NOWZUWAN.
Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka ITO Naoki signed the 'Grant Contracts' for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) at the Embassy of Japan here with the respective organisations on Tuesday, said a press release.
RTMI has been awarded $127,442 as grant for the project for Installation of Clinical Lab Equipment in Sylhet District.
At present, RTMI is providing the medical services to local people, and established a Diagnosis facility at the Human Resources Development Center as part of medical care which located in Sylhet City.
 With the assistance of the GGHSP funding, RTMI will install the Clinical Lab equipment in the Medical and Health Human Resource Development Center to strengthen the patient diagnosis and treatment system for the low-income groups, and improve the human resources development environment for medical professionals and the health care services.
Community Initiative Society (CIS) has been given $92,041 as grant for the project for Construction of a Community Skill Development Centre in Habiganj District.
CIS is implementing various activities in the areas of disaster preparedness, health risk management, and capacity building for low-income and poor people.
With the assistance of the GGHSP funding, CIS will construct a 2-storied Community Skill Development Center in Habiganj district to provide vocational training to the youth and women who are socially and economically vulnerable. NOWZUWAN has been awarded $95,148 as grant for the project for Construction of a Medical Facility in Patiya upazila in Chattogram District.
NOWZUWAN has been providing independence support and rehabilitation to persons with disabilities at its Disability Resource Centre (DRC) and implementing socio-economic development programs such as environment, water and sanitation, and education.
With the assistance of the GGHSP funding, NOWZUWAN will construct a medical facility to improve the medical infrastructure and medical environment of Patiya upazila.
Earlier on Monday, Japanese government extended a grant of $224,891 to another  three Bangladeshi NGOs under GGHSP.    -BSS



