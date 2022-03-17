BRAC Bank launches multi-currency debit card

BRAC Bank has brought a new convenience to debit cardholders. The bank has launched a multi-currency debit card to enable the customers to do international transactions and purchase from international e-commerce sites, says a press release.

The customers can now use this VISA debit card at hotels, restaurants, shops while travelling abroad, avail medical services in foreign hospitals, purchase foreign software, boost advertisements on social media, and many more.

Previously, the customers needed credit cards to do such international transactions. They will also enjoy reward points for every eligible transaction.

Since this is a debit card, the customers can now shake off their worries about interest charges or late fees, which are not applicable here. Moreover, they can enjoy discounts at more than 300 partner merchants.















