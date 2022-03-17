Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank launches multi-currency debit card

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

BRAC Bank has brought a new convenience to debit cardholders. The bank has launched a multi-currency debit card to enable the customers to do international transactions and purchase from international e-commerce sites, says a press release.
The customers can now use this VISA debit card at hotels, restaurants, shops while travelling abroad, avail medical services in foreign hospitals, purchase foreign software, boost advertisements on social media, and many more.
Previously, the customers needed credit cards to do such international transactions. They will also enjoy reward points for every eligible transaction.
Since this is a debit card, the customers can now shake off their worries about interest charges or late fees, which are not applicable here. Moreover, they can enjoy discounts at more than 300 partner merchants.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan gives $314,631 to support 3 NGO projects
BRAC Bank launches multi-currency debit card
BCBL appoints Tajul Islam as MD
Novoair resumes daily flights to Kolkata March 27
BGMEA seeks TCB goods for workers, faces Ukraine war impact
BD-India train service to restart on March 26
GP appoints Jai Prakash as CTO
Stocks end mixed


Latest News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Dhaka, Delhi friendship deeper than ocean: FS
EIB gives over Tk 2350cr as loan to support Covid vaccination
Russia does not need print money: Putin
BPL Football: Bashundhara Kings beat Saif SC 4-3
‘Son kills father’ in city
Voting in SCBA polls ends
Iraq to import mango, vegetables, potatoes from Bangladesh
Saudi foreign minister leaves Dhaka
VAT on edible oil imports reduced by 10pc
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Zelensky urges Russian officials to resign from their positions
New US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas
NATO countries to deliver weapons to Ukraine: Netherlands
'You are not alone', 3 Prime Ministers to Ukraine
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft