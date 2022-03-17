

BCBL appoints Tajul Islam as MD

He started his banking career in 1988 as a Senior Officer at Janata Bank after obtaining Bachelor's (Honors) and Master's degrees in Public Administration from Chittagong University.

During his tenure of service at Janata Bank Ltd, he served as manager of different branches both at home and abroad for about 23 years and 6 years as General Manager and Deputy Managing Director. In this journey, he visited the UAE, Singapore, Philippines, and India to participate in various workshops, seminars, trainings.

He is a life member of Chittagong University Alumni Association.











Md. Tajul Islam joined as the Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL) on 13th March, 2022. Prior to his joining in BCBL, he was the Managing Director of the state-owned Karmasangsthan Bank, Deputy Managing Director of Janata Bank Ltd. and Additional Managing Director of Social Islami Bank Ltd,says a press release.He started his banking career in 1988 as a Senior Officer at Janata Bank after obtaining Bachelor's (Honors) and Master's degrees in Public Administration from Chittagong University.During his tenure of service at Janata Bank Ltd, he served as manager of different branches both at home and abroad for about 23 years and 6 years as General Manager and Deputy Managing Director. In this journey, he visited the UAE, Singapore, Philippines, and India to participate in various workshops, seminars, trainings.He is a life member of Chittagong University Alumni Association.