Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BCBL appoints Tajul Islam as MD

Published : Thursday, 17 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

BCBL appoints Tajul Islam as MD

BCBL appoints Tajul Islam as MD

Md. Tajul Islam joined as the Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited (BCBL) on 13th March, 2022. Prior to his joining in BCBL, he was the Managing Director of the state-owned Karmasangsthan Bank, Deputy Managing Director of Janata Bank Ltd. and Additional Managing Director of Social Islami Bank Ltd,says a press release.
He started his banking career in 1988 as a Senior Officer at Janata Bank after obtaining Bachelor's (Honors) and Master's degrees in Public Administration from Chittagong University.
During his tenure of service at Janata Bank Ltd, he served as manager of different branches both at home and abroad for about 23 years and 6 years as General Manager and Deputy Managing Director. In this journey, he visited the UAE, Singapore, Philippines, and India to participate in various workshops, seminars, trainings.
He is a life member of Chittagong University Alumni Association.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan gives $314,631 to support 3 NGO projects
BRAC Bank launches multi-currency debit card
BCBL appoints Tajul Islam as MD
Novoair resumes daily flights to Kolkata March 27
BGMEA seeks TCB goods for workers, faces Ukraine war impact
BD-India train service to restart on March 26
GP appoints Jai Prakash as CTO
Stocks end mixed


Latest News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Dhaka, Delhi friendship deeper than ocean: FS
EIB gives over Tk 2350cr as loan to support Covid vaccination
Russia does not need print money: Putin
BPL Football: Bashundhara Kings beat Saif SC 4-3
‘Son kills father’ in city
Voting in SCBA polls ends
Iraq to import mango, vegetables, potatoes from Bangladesh
Saudi foreign minister leaves Dhaka
VAT on edible oil imports reduced by 10pc
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
Zelensky urges Russian officials to resign from their positions
New US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas
NATO countries to deliver weapons to Ukraine: Netherlands
'You are not alone', 3 Prime Ministers to Ukraine
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft